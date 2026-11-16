President Sheikh Mohamed meets Venezuela's acting president to strengthen ties

President Sheikh Mohamed has met Venezuela's acting president to discuss expanding bilateral co-operation, with a focus on economic development.

The UAE President received Dr Delcy Rodriguez during her working visit to Abu Dhabi on Monday.

He wished Dr Rodriguez success in leading her country and meeting the aspirations of the Venezuelan people for continued progress and prosperity.

The two leaders affirmed their commitment to advancing UAE-Venezuela relations and expanding co-operation across all fields in support of shared interests.

Discussions centred on identifying opportunities to further develop ties, particularly in the economic and development sectors.

The meeting also addressed the upcoming 2026 UN Water Conference, scheduled to be hosted in Abu Dhabi in December.

Both sides highlighted the significance of the conference in advancing international efforts to tackle water-related challenges, underscoring the UAE's role as a global platform for addressing critical environmental issues.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad, adviser to the UAE President, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

Next month's conference is expected to draw senior international figures and set the agenda for global water security in the years ahead.