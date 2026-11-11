UAE optimistic Russia-Ukraine talks will achieve positive breakthrough

The UAE is optimistic that the talks between Russian and Ukraine, mediated by the US and hosted in Abu Dhabi, will lead to a breakthrough, said Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed.

The talks were under way on Wednesday, their second and final day, Moscow and Kyiv confirmed.

“Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the US-Russian-Ukrainian negotiations reflects the UAE’s standing and its constructive role in facilitating dialogue and bridging differences,” Dr Gargash wrote on X.

“We are optimistic that these talks will achieve a positive breakthrough, paving the way for conditions that could bring an end to a prolonged war and a deep-rooted crisis.

“We firmly believe that political and diplomatic solutions are the path to sustainable peace that strengthens security and stability in the international order.”

On Tuesday, Russia, Ukraine and the US held a first day of talks since February in Abu Dhabi, with the release of prisoners and future security guarantees at the centre of the discussions. The US delegation is led by envoys Jared Kushner – also President Donald Trump's son-in-law – and Steve Witkoff.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the first day of talks had been “constructive and quite substantive”.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, welcomed the move to hold the talks in the UAE capital, and expressed hope that the two-day discussions, would result in “practical steps” towards ending Russia's war on Ukraine.

The Abu Dhabi talks mark the third round of negotiations hosted in the Emirati capital this year. Mr Kushner said the return to talks in Abu Dhabi followed two months of “good discussions” with the Russian and Ukrainian leadership separately. He said good ideas had been raised on how to bridge gaps.

Despite the talks, ​Russia ​struck ⁠six ⁠large electricity ​substations in ⁠Ukraine's four central regions, ⁠Prime Minister ​Sergii ⁠Koretskyi ‌said ​on Wednesday. He added on the Telegram app that in addition to ​hitting ‌the energy ⁠infrastructure, ​Russian ​forces ‌also ⁠struck railways in Ukraine's ⁠east and centre.