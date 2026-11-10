UAE ship attacked and damaged in Arabian Gulf

An Emirati ship was attacked and damaged in UAE territorial waters on Tuesday afternoon.

“Response efforts by the relevant teams are ongoing, and further updates will be provided as additional information becomes available,” operator Adnoc Logistics and Services said.

The company did not provide details about the ship involved, the extent of the damage or whether there were any casualties.

The attack in the Arabian Gulf is the latest on commercial shipping.

Iran has claimed a series of attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and off the coast of Oman and the UAE, often blaming operators for hitting sea mines. Tehran has been condemned for its attacks on non-military vessels and other sites.

In July, two crude oil tankers operated by Adnoc Logistics and Services were struck by projectiles in the strait, killing one crew member and injuring others. Another company ship was attacked in August, although no injuries were reported.

On Sunday, the UAE National Guard rescued 22 people after a fire broke out aboard a cargo ship in the Sea of Oman. The UAE closed a major beach on Sharjah's east coast due to an oil spill. It is not clear if the two incidents are connected.

Adnoc Logistics and Services, the shipping and maritime logistics arm of Abu Dhabi's Adnoc Group, operates a fleet of vessels serving the global energy industry.

The company is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.