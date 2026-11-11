  • US warns Americans across Middle East of Houthi attack threat
  • Fire breaks out on platform at Iran's South Pars gas field
  • Tanker involved in incident in Strait of Hormuz, UKMTO says
  • Qatar, Saudi Arabia and European powers discuss de-escalation and maritime security in Paris
  • Houthis claim more attacks on Riyadh airport and East-West pipeline
Updated: November 11, 2026, 6:54 AM