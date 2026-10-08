  • Flights halted for about two hours at Riyadh airport after strike
  • Three killed in Houthi attacks on Saudi airports on Wednesday
  • Trump weighing Iran strikes 'before midterms’
  • Muslim World League condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
  • Under-pressure Araghchi defends Iran's war diplomacy
  • Rubio says Iran has missed many chances to reach nuclear deal
Updated: October 08, 2026, 5:46 AM