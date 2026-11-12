President Sheikh Mohamed meets Witkoff and Kushner during Russia-Ukraine talks

President Sheikh Mohamed has received the US delegation taking part in the trilateral peace talks between Russia and Ukraine hosted by the UAE.

The talks in Abu Dhabi were mediated by the US, and the delegation included President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The UAE hosted the discussions as part of its efforts to promote dialogue and diplomacy towards a political solution to the crisis. They reflected its support of diplomatic initiatives to achieve peace and stability worldwide.

Russia and Ukraine agreed on Wednesday to a large-scale prisoner exchange following two days of talks that also yielded progress on practical issues, including mechanisms to monitor a ceasefire.

“This was a good first step. One of the positives is we agreed we’ll have the biggest humanitarian release of prisoners and we’ll finalise the numbers tomorrow,” US envoy Jared Kushner said after the talks.

Mr Kushner said the talks “made good progress on understanding how to deconflict … and how to monitor the ceasefire and making sure we have the right agreements and the right understandings in place to do some major de-escalation postwar”.

Hosting the talks underscores the international community’s confidence in the UAE and its commitment to promoting peace.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President, along with a number of senior officials.