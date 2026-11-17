US President Donald Trump is heading to Asia for a series of meetings this week, culminating in a summit on Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may also join.

The meeting in China would bring together the leaders of the world's three largest nuclear powers for the first time.

"We'll meet with President Xi. He was here a month ago, and we're also going to meet with President Putin, and we may meet with Kim Jong-un also," Mr Trump told reporters on Monday.

"So that'll be good. We have a chance to accomplish a lot." Whether a meeting with Mr Kim takes place, Mr Trump said, was "up to President Xi".

The meeting is expected to focus on reducing nuclear weapons stockpiles, and the war with Iran.

"We're going to talk about de-nuclearisation – tough subject because it's very hard for any of us to say we'll get rid of our nukes, right?" Mr Trump said. "But we're going to be talking about de-nuclearisation. We'll talk about Iran."

US administration officials said on Friday that they did not expect a deal to emerge from the talks.

"We do not expect to get to any kind of agreement," a senior official told reporters. "I would characterise this as the entry point, the first conversation, certainly at the leader level, between these countries on how we can go about reducing the number of nuclear weapons."

Analysts say the meeting offers China an opportunity to become a peer of the US and Russia on the global nuclear stage. But Beijing has resisted such discussions.

"China has consistently rejected the concept of US-China-Russia trilateral arms control and nuclear dialogue, citing its significantly smaller nuclear arsenal," said Yun Sun, an expert on the country.

Mr Trump will first travel to the Philippines, where he will attend a meeting of Quad leaders in Manila, sign a trade deal with Thailand and take part in a special summit with the Association of South-East Asian Nations.

He will then travel to Shenzhen, the Chinese technology centre, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit, where he will hold talks and a working lunch with Mr Xi before Mr Putin joins them.

Trade and the economy will also feature prominently on the agenda, alongside the war in Ukraine, which Mr Trump described as his "favourite subject".

The US President said Mr Putin had "backed down" recently.

"I think he's backed down a little bit. I think he could be tougher," he said. "I think he could be a lot tougher, frankly. I think he's backing down. I think he'd like to see it finished."

There has been a renewed push by Washington to end the war in Ukraine, which is now in its fifth year.

Last week, the US mediated trilateral peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in the UAE.

The trip offers Mr Trump a much-needed opportunity to refocus on foreign policy after the bruising defeat of his Republican Party in the midterm elections.

But his visit to China could also bring an awkward moment.

Jensen Huang, co-founder and chief executive of Nvidia, resigned last week, after he admitted to having an affair with a woman suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence services.

China has dismissed the allegations as "smears".

Mr Huang, who accompanied Mr Trump on his previous visit to China, has been influential in the administration's approach to technological competition with Beijing.

The former head of the company at the centre of the artificial intelligence boom has also advocated easing restrictions on the sale of advanced chips to China, persuading Mr Trump to loosen some export controls.