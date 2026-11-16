Zelenskyy hopes UAE can host another round of Ukraine peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed hope that the UAE can host another round of negotiations aimed at ending the years-long conflict with Russia.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia on Monday, he praised Abu Dhabi’s role in mediating prisoner exchanges and called for a ceasefire to protect Black Sea shipping and grain exports.

Mr Zelenskyy said he hoped a future meeting could take place in the UAE, which he credited with helping to bring home Ukrainian prisoners of war.

“We proposed several times and I hope that next time during some meeting, maybe in Emirates, I hope so, we will make positive solution on it,” he told Sky News Arabia, referring to a proposal to unblock the Black Sea as part of a wider effort to de-escalate the conflict.

Last week, the UAE hosted two days of trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US in Abu Dhabi. The discussions resulted in an agreement in principle on a large-scale prisoner exchange, although there was no breakthrough on ending the war.

Mr Zelenskyy praised the UAE's role in mediating the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war, describing "good relations" between Kyiv and Abu Dhabi.

He thanked UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for offering his country as a venue for negotiations and trilateral meetings.

He said the prisoner exchanges were an important achievement but were insufficient to bring the war to an end.

“We need to move further and we are asking to make progress in it,” he said, adding that Ukraine had raised the possibility of a ceasefire, including an agreement covering energy infrastructure and the Black Sea, at recent meetings.

Mr Zelenskyy said a maritime ceasefire and the reopening of the Black Sea grain corridor would benefit countries well beyond Ukraine.

“This also can be part of de-escalation, ceasefire on the sea,” he said. “Not only for us, for Middle East, for Africa, for some countries of Asia and Europeans.”

Mr Zelenskyy has repeatedly warned that disruption to Black Sea exports can have serious consequences for international food supplies, particularly in countries dependent on imported grain.

His appeal to protect the shipping route is also an attempt to frame the conflict as an issue of wider international concern, including countries across the Middle East.

On Monday, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who is working as a US special envoy in the current peace talks, said Washington's immediate focus was on bringing European governments into direct engagement with Moscow and preparing the agenda for the next round of trilateral negotiations.

“Our focus now is on facilitating direct engagement between Moscow and European partners and preparing the agenda for the next round of trilateral talks,” Mr Kushner wrote.

He said any lasting agreement would require credible security guarantees for Ukraine and detailed post-war arrangements to reduce the risk of renewed conflict.

Mr Zelenskyy said Russia had refused to discuss a ceasefire at the latest meetings, with its representatives claiming they did not have the authority to do so.

Moscow had instead suggested that the US discuss the issue directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said.

Mr Zelenskyy said that a ceasefire should come before negotiations over territory, with fighting stopped along the existing line of contact before the sides moved to more difficult diplomatic questions.

He referred to an earlier proposal by Mr Trump, made during diplomatic efforts in Saudi Arabia, “Stop killing, sit down, speak and decide,” he said

“First, stop the war,” Mr Zelenskyy said. “People are dying each day.” He said 54,000 Russians had been killed or wounded in October.

Mr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was open to discussing sensitive territorial issues at the level of national leaders, but warned that prolonged negotiations without a halt to the fighting would cost more lives.

He also said a comprehensive agreement would need to address Ukraine's future security, its possible membership of the EU and Nato, and the funding needed to rebuild the country. He said these issues should be set out together in a single proposal, rather than discussed in isolation.

Mr Zelenskyy sounded uncertain about the prospects of Ukraine joining Nato, saying he was no longer sure membership would be offered.

“For today, I'm not sure,” he told Sky News Arabia.

He said Ukraine would need strong alternative security guarantees, including bilateral commitments from Washington and continued support for its armed forces, to deter any future Russian aggression.

His first priority, Mr Zelenskyy said, was maintaining a strong Ukrainian military, backed by weapons and funding. He also wanted commitments from international partners about how they would respond if Russia attacked again, including whether they would help to defend Ukraine and impose sanctions on Moscow.

A makeshift memorial for Ukrainian and foreign soldiers in Independence Square in Kyiv on November 16. AFP Show caption: A makeshift memorial for Ukrainian and foreign soldiers in I…

Mr Zelenskyy also appealed to China to use its influence over Moscow, saying Beijing had the ability to persuade Putin to end the war.

“If China will want, I think that they can push Putin to stop the war,” he said, adding that Mr Trump could also exert pressure. “If they will speak about it, how to stop Putin, I think that Putin will hear these two big countries.”

Mr Trump is expected to meet Mr Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping this week in China.

Mr Zelenskyy criticised the US decision to ease some sanctions on Russian energy exports, arguing that the resulting revenues would help finance Moscow's military campaign.

“Why to lift the sanctions?” he said. “Russia didn't stop aggression.”

He said Ukraine remained open to negotiations in any format, but insisted that Russia had yet to demonstrate a willingness to stop the fighting and described continuing attacks on Ukrainian energy sites.

“We don't see the progress on ceasefire now,” he said. “But I hope that next time we will have more huge results.”