Kushner and Witkoff meet Putin as Dublin summit considers peace talks

European leaders met in Dublin on Thursday as hopes were raised that US envoys could achieve a breakthrough in bringing peace to Ukraine before the end of the year.

American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were expected to stress positive momentum on arrival from Moscow, where Russian ⁠President Vladimir ​Putin told them he was not opposed to peace but insisted it must last forever.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has welcomed moves towards humanitarian gestures and continuing discussions from the two-day direct negotiations in Abu Dhabi earlier this week. In Dublin, Mr Zelenskyy was the main focus of attention among the 47 government leaders gathered at the European Political Community Summit.

Reports from Moscow suggested Mr Kushner had told Mr Putin that Europe wanted a role in future negotiations, after Mr Witkoff welcomed the major ​Ukrainian-Russian prisoner ‌exchange agreed on ​during ‌the talks in ⁠Abu Dhabi.

European Union leaders were keen to stress their support for Mr Zelenskyy, as Mr Putin rejected European peace forces and said would be a legitimate target for Russia.

Front row from left to right: Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pose for a group picture with other heads of state at the ninth European Political Community Summit in Dublin. EPA Show caption: Front row from left to right: Irish Prime Minister Micheal M…

EU presidents Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen issued a joint statement that called for strong support for Europe's budget allocations to Ukraine. "We welcome the talks this week in Abu Dhabi and the renewed momentum in the peace process," it said. "We will continue to provide considerable financial and military assistance to strengthen Ukraine’s position."

Kaja Kallas, the EU foreign affairs representative, said the detailed issues of a ceasefire and peace talks must be clearly resolved. “What I want to stress is the sequencing is super important. First, the ceasefire, then the peace agreement and then any kind of other discussions,” she said.

Micheal Martin, the Irish prime minister, called for the threats facing Ukraine and the wider bloc to cease. “We want to secure Europe, where citizens are free from war and all forms of threat, including hybrid," he said. “It is long past time for Russia to stop this immoral war.”

President Emmanuel Macron of France raised Europe's needs for a “clear and united vision of what it wants for Ukraine”.

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, in Dublin. Getty Images Show caption: President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European Comm…

Foreseeing future acrimony over Kyiv's alliances in the West was a major talking point at the Dublin meeting. Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte said positive news from talks in Abu Dhabi should garner more support for Mr Zelenskyy. “We need to make sure Ukraine is as strong as possible in this fight,” he said.