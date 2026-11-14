President Sheikh Mohamed meets Mozambique's Chapo to strengthen UAE-Africa ties

President Sheikh Mohamed received Mozambique's president on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, where they signed co-operation agreements and discussed a trade deal.

Sheikh Mohamed met President Daniel Chapo during his working visit in which they exchanged memorandums of understanding on energy and tourism co-operation. They were signed by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan, Minister of State, and Basilio Zefanias Muhate, Mozambique's Minister of Economy.

Talks between the presidents covered bilateral ties across sectors including investment, renewable energy, food security and agriculture.

A key focus of the discussions was the progress of negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Mozambique.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Chapo expressed hope that the deal would significantly deepen economic ties at government and private-sector levels, building on the momentum of the bilateral relationship.

The UAE President also highlighted the Emirates' broader commitment to Africa, describing trade and investment partnerships across the continent as a strategic priority. He expressed hope that the two countries would expand and diversify their ties to unlock new opportunities for development and growth.

The meeting also covered the UN Water Conference, which the UAE will host in December. Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Chapo discussed the event's importance for driving international work to tackle water challenges and develop sustainable solutions for future generations.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President, alongside other ministers and officials from both countries.