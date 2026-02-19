UAE sends aid to Mozambique after deadly floods

The UAE has provided aid to support people affected by the severe flooding in Mozambique that has resulted in dozens of fatalities and widespread damage.

The relief, organised through the UAE Aid Agency, has provided food, medical supplies and cholera treatment vaccines.

Further food will be procured from the local market in Mozambique, in co-ordination with the UAE Embassy, state news agency Wam reported.

The aid comes as part of the Emirates’ international commitment and humanitarian responsibility to assist those impacted by natural disasters and climate-related crises worldwide.

Worst flooding in a generation

Mozambique has been hit by severe flooding that by late January had left hundreds of thousands displaced.

Weeks of heavy rainfall in December and January overwhelmed key reservoirs and swelled rivers, affecting heavily populated areas.

As of January 27, the flooding had affected 600,000 to 800,000 people and damaged or destroyed 30,000 homes, according to Mozambique's National Disasters Management Institute.