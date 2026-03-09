Apache, Merlin, Wildcats: The drone-destroying helicopters shooting down Iran’s arsenal

The UAE's Apache attack helicopter squadrons which have shot down Iran’s Shahed-136s are proving a vital new defence against kamikaze drones, experts have told The National, as more helicopters are being sent to the region.

Footage released by the UAE Ministry of Defence has shown numerous engagements, with the Apaches tracking low-flying drones then shooting them down with their 30mm belly-mounted machinegun.

To combat the expanding drone threat, helicopters are heading rapidly to the Middle East where the Gulf’s own rotary defences are already taking on the role of drone-destroyers.

Military experts have told The National that nearly all helicopters can be adapted for such a mission, with their ability to outstrip drones a significant advantage.

Apache strike

The Apache is proving an ideal weapon for the Iranian onslaught, with its sophisticated Longbow radar able to pick up and track multiple ground or aerial targets simultaneously, identifying their precise range even in poor weather.

Reaching a speed of 300kph, the helicopter can close to within a few hundred metres when the gunner lines up the crosshairs on the helmet-mounted sight display that automatically “slaves” the M230 chain gun on to target.

Firing 30mm rounds at a rate of 625 per minute, it uses the high-explosive ammunition in short bursts to down the Shaheds, at a fraction of the cost of more expensive missiles.

The Apache can also carry 38 Hydra rockets in its wing pods that, with laser sights, can fire at drones from an 8km range using its APKWS (Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System).

“The key thing about helicopters is that they have similar speeds to drones, whereas a fighter jet has to go down to almost its stall speed and even then you only get one pass,” said Tim Ripley, editor of Defence Eye. “If it misses you have to go around again whereas with a helicopter, you can come up alongside or behind it and take your time to ensure you get a kill.”

As most Shahed drones are programmed to stay on the same course and unable to take evasive action, “they're sitting ducks to a helicopter flying at the same speed”, he added.

The UAE has been operating Apache helicopters, which were originally designed for an anti-armour role, since the 1990s, giving its pilots great experience.

The Army Recognition Group website says the “Emirati response highlights how Gulf states are adapting to this evolving threat landscape”.

The combined use of advanced missile defences, airborne surveillance and mobile interception platforms such as attack helicopters means the region's armed forces “are constructing multilayered defensive networks capable of countering large volumes of low-cost aerial threats”.

Wildcat patrol

That helicopter ability is behind Britain’s decision to deploy more to the region to deal with drone swarms. Wildcat helicopters have been sent to Cyprus, complete with their Martlet lightweight multipurpose missiles.

These weapons, each costing $80,000, can travel at Mach 1.5 (1,850kmh) using a 3kg fragmentation warhead to destroy the drones that fly to a range of 8km.

The Wildcat’s other advantage is that it is one of the world’s fastest helicopters. Travelling at 311kmh it can catch up with the 185kmh Shaheds and use its machineguns, if the drones evade the outer fighter jet defences.

Merlin

Another helicopter being deployed is the Royal Navy Merlin, which carries the Crowsnest Airborne Surveillance and Control system, ideal for tracking drones over water.

It uses the Searchwater radar that excels in naval warfare as it is designed to filter out “sea clutter” to detect small, low-altitude targets, such as drones at ranges of more that 160k, even in rough weather.

Britain also has 50 recently upgraded Apaches that could be deployed to the region to help bolster defences. Asked by The National if this might be considered, the UK Prime Minister’s official spokesman responded that “clearly we keep our capabilities under review”.

UAE defences

There are other rotary aircraft in the region that can be used for drone defence, including Bahrain’s Cobra attack helicopters as well as many transport aircraft such as Black Hawks that can be mounted with machineguns.

In the UAE a total of 941 Iranian drones have been detected since the current war broke out, of which 876 were intercepted, while 65 fell within the Emirates.

The Ministry of Defence in Abu Dhabi said: “There can be no compromise when it comes to the nation's security and sovereignty.”

The UAE Armed Forces said it was fully prepared to stop or respond to any attack or threat against the country.