Fire brought under control at Al Bahyan in Abu Dhabi

Police and Civil Defence teams tackled a fire that broke out at a construction site at Al Bahyan in Abu Dhabi on Friday afternoon.

Plumes of black smoke were visible from Yas Island as the blaze was brought under control by emergency services.

No injuries were reported. Earlier on Friday, the emergency services dealt with a fire in a warehouse in Al Mafraq in Abu Dhabi, according to an update on X from the emirate's police force.

Police advised people to obtain information about the fires from official sources only.