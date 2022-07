A fire that broke out in Abu Dhabi's Al Mafraq area on Sunday afternoon has been brought under control by the emergency services.

Teams from Abu Dhabi Civil Defence and Abu Dhabi Police were called to the blaze which started at 2pm in a warehouse that stored scrap heavy vehicles and tanks.

Abu Dhabi Police said a site cooling operation is now underway. Abu Dhabi Police

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Abu Dhabi Police said an investigation is under way to determine the cause of the incident.