Abu Dhabi Police and fire crews tackle blaze at factory in Mussaffah

Emergency services in Abu Dhabi responded to a fire at a factory in the Mussaffah area of the emirate on Tuesday afternoon.

Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority attended the factory fire in the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (Icad).

In a message on social media, Abu Dhabi Police did not disclose whether the blaze had resulted in any casualties.

Tuesday's incident follows a fire at a farm in Al Bahia on Monday evening. Authorities brought the blaze under control with no injuries reported. They then carried out cooling and smoke-extraction operations at the site.

The Al Bahia fire followed another incident at a warehouse in Abu Dhabi's Al Mafraq Industrial Area on Thursday, September 3.

Firefighters brought the warehouse blaze under control and teams conducted cooling and smoke-extraction operations. No injuries were reported, and authorities did not disclose the cause of the fire or the extent of damage.