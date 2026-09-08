Two arrested after Sharjah Police recover $100,000 worth of stolen goods

Sharjah Police have arrested two suspects accused of stealing amber prayer beads valued at more than $100,000 (Dh367,000) and recovered the stolen goods within 24 hours of the report being filed.

A Chinese citizen alerted police after advertising his goods for sale on social media. Police said two individuals expressed interest in buying all the items and arranged to inspect them. The suspects then lured the victim to a location in Sharjah, took the goods by deception, and fled.

Specialised teams began search and investigative operations immediately after receiving the report, Brig Dr Khalifa Belhaj, director of the Criminal Investigations Directorate at Sharjah Police, said on Tuesday.

The teams collected evidence, examined forensic material and analysed data to solve the case. Their investigation clarified the circumstances, identified the suspects and tracked their movements, locating them in a neighbouring emirate.

Brig Belhaj added that upon working closely with local security authorities, teams located and arrested the suspects and recovered all stolen property in less than 24 hours.

Sharjah Police stated that the swift resolution, arrests and recovery of the stolen goods demonstrate the readiness and efficiency of their security teams, as well as their effective use of modern technology and data analysis in investigations.

The force urged the public to exercise caution when buying or selling on social media, as well as to verify identities and use safe, official locations for transactions especially with unknown individuals.