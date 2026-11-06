Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed urges de-escalation in call with Iranian Foreign Minister

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, stressed the need to advance diplomatic efforts to promote security and stability in the region during a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the importance of de-escalation during the call, amid growing concerns over the prospect of renewed conflict between the US and Tehran.

The two men discussed the "overall situation in the region", state news agency Wam reported late on Thursday evening.

Mr Araghchi had earlier held phone calls with his Turkish and Kuwaiti counterparts, Hakan Fidan and Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah regarding the latest developments.

Growing tensions

On Thursday, Iran claimed at least three tankers had caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, keeping ships in a state of peril amid frantic efforts to prevent the war reigniting.

The Iranian navy said the three ships had hit naval mines and caught fire while sailing in "prohibited areas" – Iran's term for avoiding its preferred route.

Naval forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said two more tankers had caught fire the previous night.

There was little to confirm Iran's claims. The UK Maritime Trade Operations said one tanker had been hit by two objects north of Qatar late on Wednesday. Reports said the tanker Velos Sapphire was the ship involved.

UAE calls for peace

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, said on Sunday that the UAE did not want a new round of military confrontation but is prepared for the worst as it seeks a peaceful solution to the Iran war.

Speaking at the IISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, Dr Gargash said the UAE and other Gulf countries were hoping that mediation efforts would lead to a breakthrough, saying another escalation between Washington and Tehran would serve neither regional interests nor those of Iran.

The UAE was the most heavily attacked country, facing more than 550 ballistic missiles and 2,265 drones, most of which were intercepted or destroyed before reaching their targets.

A ceasefire began in June when the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding intended to pave the way for a final peace settlement.

Mr Trump declared the truce and MoU “over” in early July after renewed Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and retaliatory American strikes.

Both sides have indicated in recent weeks that they are preparing for a resumption of hostilities.