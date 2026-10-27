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Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Latvia's Foreign Minister Baiba Braze
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Latvia's Foreign Minister Baiba Braze

Sheikh Abdullah discusses regional developments with Australian and Latvian foreign ministers

UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs holds phone calls with Penny Wong and Baiba Braze

The National

October 27, 2026

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed regional developments with the foreign ministers of Australia and Latvia.

Sheikh Abdullah had a phone call with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, during which they discussed regional and international developments, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

Baiba Braze, Minister of Foreign Affairs for Latvia, also held a call with Sheikh Abdullah on Tuesday, during which mutual interests were discussed, Wam added.

Updated: October 27, 2026, 2:06 PM
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