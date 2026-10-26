  • Egypt's parliament approves military support for Saudi Arabia amid escalating Houthi attacks
  • Saudi Arabia says Tehran visit aims to ease regional tensions
  • Iran says meeting with Makkah pact countires could boost regional security cooperation
  • Houthis say they attacked Saudi oil pumping stations and Riyadh airport
  • 'We have to finish the job': Trump endorses Netanyahu again
  • Qatari delegation visited Tehran for mediation, says Iran's Foreign Ministry
  • US Central Command chief visits Strait of Hormuz
Updated: October 26, 2026, 1:24 PM