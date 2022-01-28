Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets governor general of Australia at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met General David Hurley, governor general of Australia, at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday.

The meeting focused on bilateral relations and discussed opportunities to further enhance them in various fields, including tourism, commerce and science.

Sheikh Mohammed and Gen Hurley also talked about regional and international issues of common concern.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Minister of Finance, also attended the meeting.

Sheikh Mohammed praised Australia's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and for presenting innovative ideas to shape the future.

The Ruler of Dubai said he hopes the bilateral relations between the two countries will grow further.

Gen Hurley said he was pleased to visit the UAE and meet Sheikh Mohammed.

Read More Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tours Dubai's Arab Health 2022 event

He said his country was keen to further co-operate and push bilateral relations in various fields, such as science, green technologies, and tourism.

Gen Hurley said the Expo 2020 showed that Dubai was capable of hosting a major global event, which offered an opportunity to people to meet, learn about different cultures, and provide innovative solutions to overcome global challenges, including the pandemic and climate change.

The meeting was attended by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Airline Group, Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed, a number of ministers, directors of local departments, and dignitaries.