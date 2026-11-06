Worst-case scenario: What happens if Iran war resumes?

After the Democrats’ sweeping victory in the US midterm elections, President Donald Trump acknowledged that the loss was partly because of the Iran war.

And, in a lengthy post on X, Vice President JD Vance said that traditionally Republican voters cast their ballots for the Democrats citing frustration over the conflict, the cost of living and US support of Israel.

Now that the midterms are over, the question is whether the Trump administration will still escalate against Iran, and if so, whether this would be a large-scale campaign or limited to precision strikes.

Meanwhile, negotiators in Doha have been in talks with Tehran, trying to restore the diplomatic track and avoid a worst-case war scenario.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher looks at how the different scenarios could unfold if the US-Iran war resumes, and what the terms of a new deal could include. She speaks to Sanam Vakil, director of the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House.