Donald Trump says US will end $4bn in annual military aid to Israel

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had reached a deal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end US military aid to Israel after the end of the year.

In an interview with Fox News, Mr Trump said the agreement had been reached months ago and that he had a “tremendous relationship” with Israel.

“Now, as far as paying Israel, Bibi Netanyahu and I have made a deal that we give Israel $4 billion a year, and we made a deal months ago that we're stopping,” Mr Trump said. “They're fine with it."

He added that the US would help Israel if it needed assistance.

Mr Trump made the announcement on the morning of the US midterm elections, as he sought to persuade voters to support his Republican Party amid historically low approval ratings.

Tuesday's results will determine control of Congress for the remaining two years of his term. If Democrats regain power of the House of Representatives or the Senate, they could constrain Mr Trump's legislative agenda and launch investigations into his administration's actions.

On Monday, Mr Trump described the election as “the most important midterm, I believe, in our lifetime”.

The announcement comes amid declining support for Israel among Democrats and parts of Mr Trump's own Republican base. Polls show a substantial shift in American public opinion on Israel and US policy towards the country.

Military aid has come under particular scrutiny following the war in Gaza, where more than 75,000 people have been killed.

Mr Trump linked his decision to criticism from Democrats and left-wing politicians, singling out Abdul El-Sayed, the Egyptian American Senate candidate in Michigan.

“Why should we suffer the slings from lunatics like El-Sayed when they don't need it? It's a bad talking point,” he said.

Mr El-Sayed has described Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide and called for an end to US military aid to the country. His message has resonated with voters, particularly younger Americans.

Mr Trump has repeatedly referred to Mr El-Sayed as a “jihadist lunatic” during the campaign.

“Because they don't need it,” Mr Trump said of ending the aid, adding that Mr Netanyahu had suggested the move.