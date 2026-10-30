  • Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted Houthi drone over Makkah
  • Vance says Trump will not let Iran become a 'forever war'
  • Tanker struck in Hormuz strait was hit by explosives, UKMTO says
  • Saudi defence minister holds calls with Nato and European counterparts
  • US Treasury chief says Iran struggling to pay troops amid sanctions
Updated: October 30, 2026, 5:51 AM