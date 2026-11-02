Donald Trump to make final midterms pitch amid concerns over US economy and Iran war

President Donald Trump will deliver his “closing argument” for the midterm elections at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington on Monday.

A White House official said Mr Trump would highlight his administration’s efforts to make the country safer and wealthier, contrasting the Republicans’ “America first agenda” with what it called the Democrats’ “radical, America last agenda”.

Speaking to reporters after a rally in Iowa on Sunday, Mr Trump said he had chosen the site to “show how beautiful it is”.

The address will cap a flurry of rallies he has been holding almost daily across the country.

The Reflecting Pool has become a source of political controversy since Mr Trump ordered its renovation earlier this year. After the project was completed, its lining began to peel, and the water turned green because of a build-up of algae.

Mr Trump falsely blamed vandals for “slashing” the lining. The work cost more than $16 million in federal contracts, and his own Justice Department said damage to the pool came from botched installation of the lining.

The reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial is seen as crews set up for President Trump to speak on November 2, 2026 in Washington. Getty Images via AFP Show caption: The reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial is seen as crews…

The former real estate developer has devoted considerable attention during his second term to renovation projects at the White House and across Washington.

He has linked remodelling the White House and restoring monuments to national pride and the country's celebration of its 250th anniversary.

The work has ranged from restoring fountains and monuments to major changes to the White House itself.

Mr Trump has overseen the demolition of the White House East Wing to make way for a large ballroom. He has also transformed the Rose Garden, replacing its lawn with a paved patio, and overseen the construction of a new helicopter pad on the South Lawn.

FILE PHOTO: The helipad and ballroom under construction at the White House in Washington. Reuters Show caption: FILE PHOTO: The helipad and ballroom under construction at t…

While his loyalists have defended the projects, some Republicans have raised concerns about the demolition, the costs and the political optics, particularly amid voter concerns about affordability ahead of the midterm elections.

“It's better staying on message than talking about ballrooms, arches and reflecting pools,” said John Feehery, a Republican strategist.

“It's very important for him to drive up the Trump base. The problem for the Trump base is that a lot of those folks don't really vote in midterms.”

Mr Trump is not on the ballot on Tuesday, but he has urged voters to treat the election as a referendum on his presidency, arguing that they should turn out in greater numbers.

The President is heading into the vote with a historically low approval rating, as many Americans express growing frustration over the rising cost of living. The war in Iran has also proved deeply unpopular.

The eight-month war has pushed up global energy prices, adding to inflationary pressures and increasing the strain on household budgets.

Mr Trump campaigned on promises to improve the economy and avoid further foreign wars. He galvanised his Maga base with his “America first” message, which included a pledge to withdraw the US from costly foreign entanglements, particularly in the Middle East.

Twenty-three US service members have been killed in the conflict with Iran, according to the Pentagon, and it has cost an estimated minimum amount of $47 billion.

During recent rallies, Mr Trump has floated the idea of giving Americans $5,000 payments if Republicans retain control of Congress after the election.

US President Donald Trump speaks with the media as he arrives at a Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, US, October 31, 2026. Reuters Show caption: US President Donald Trump speaks with the media as he arrive…

But in remarks that highlighted the contrast between his wealth and the financial pressures facing many Americans, he suggested during a rally in Texas last month that supporters could spend the money at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago. He joked, however, that $5,000 would barely even cover a meal.

“You'll be my guest at Mar-a-Lago. The problem is that for $5,000, the most you'll be able to buy is a hamburger and maybe a small dessert,” he said.

“I'm not even sure you could buy that. No, don't go there. That's not a good place if you're price conscious.”