'We salute the fathers of our country': Trump marks America's 250th birthday with speech at Mount Rushmore

US President Donald Trump basked in a celebration of the country’s 250th anniversary at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota on Friday, standing before a memorial to some of the most beloved American presidents.

He described the landmark as a "beautiful mountain" that bears the faces of the "four men most responsible for reaching this milestone ... we salute the fathers of our country". Carved depictions of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln – each more than 18 metres tall – loomed over Mr Trump as he addressed the crowd.

Mr Trump has expressed a desire to one day be immortalised on the monument. Before landing in South Dakota, the new Air Force One, donated by Qatar, flew over Mount Rushmore twice.

US President Donald Trump delivers an Independence Day speech at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. AFP Info

The celebration was intended to be unifying and bipartisan, but the President’s commemoration of America's 250th birthday has drawn controversy. Critics have accused Mr Trump of hijacking the festivities to help promote his own agenda.

During his speech, he harked back to the Cold War and also criticised political opponents. “A generation after we fought and won the Cold War against the menace of communism, there is now a resurgence of the communist menace in our land, including from newcomers to our country who embrace ideas totally opposed to our way of life and our great success,” Mr Trump said.

The national memorial at Mount Rushmore provided a stunning backdrop for a firework display – the first at the site in six years despite concerns about wildfires, as South Dakota experiences drought and high temperatures.

The celebrations come at a pivotal moment for Mr Trump, with polls showing his approval rating is at a near-record low. He has sought to improve the nation’s mood during Independence Day events including a rally on the National Mall in Washington, where he declared that “America is back”, defended the Iran war and said energy prices would soon drop.

He will return to the capital for the July 4 festivities, where he has promised the world’s largest firework display. Scorching temperatures are forecast for the holiday weekend, but Mr Trump said this week that the weather would have no impact on his plans.