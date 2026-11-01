Dubai Police issue nearly 50,000 fines to drivers with expired registration in 2026

A senior Dubai Police officer has warned of the dangers of driving with expired vehicle registration – after the force revealed it issued nearly 50,000 fines to rule-breaking motorists in the first 10 months of the year.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, director of the traffic department at Dubai Police, stressed the heightened risks of travelling in vehicles not subject to vital safety checks carried out during the registration process.

He said annual inspections – which are mandatory for cars more than three years old in Dubai during renewal – are critical to uncovering potential faults with essential components such as tyres, brakes, lighting and the steering system.

Brig bin Suwaidan said those flouting the rules face fines of up to Dh500, having four black points imposed on their licence and having their vehicle impounded for seven days.

As registration is required to insure a vehicle, the police chief cautioned that drivers could face additional financial and legal penalties if involved in an accident.

He urged motorists to renew their vehicle registration on time and ensure they meet all insurance, licensing and technical inspection requirements to avoid penalties and protect themselves and other road users.

New Year spike

Dubai Police said 48,950 fines were issued in the first 10 months of 2026, with a year-high 6,977 recorded in January.

There were 6,768 penalties handed out in February and 6,573 in March.

July had the next largest total number of fines – at 6,404 – followed by August (4,859), September (4,763) and October (4,056).

There were 2,601 fines issued in April, with the lowest monthly total of 984 recorded in May.

No excuse for racking up fines

Brig bin Suwaidan encouraged vehicle owners to settle outstanding traffic fines promptly rather than allowing them to accumulate.

He pointed to the online services provided by Dubai Police and other government bodies – such as the Roads and Transport Authority – which enable motorists to check and pay traffic fines and complete vehicle registration renewal procedures conveniently.

The traffic chief called on motorists to regularly check their vehicle registration and insurance expiry dates, schedule technical inspections on time and ensure their vehicles remain roadworthy.

He said drivers had not only an obligation to abide by the law but a wider responsibility to protect lives and property and prevent accidents by ensuring their vehicles are well maintained.