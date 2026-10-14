  • Houthi attack on Aramco building causes limited fire but no casualties
  • Four injured in Riyadh after interception of Houthi missiles
  • Trump threatens Houthis over Saudi attacks
  • Saudi-led coalition says fuel sites struck to neutralise Houthi war capabilities
  • Houthi challenge will be overcome, Erdogan tells Saudi Crown Prince
Updated: October 14, 2026, 3:57 AM