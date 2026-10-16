Dubai Police arrest eight over alleged illegal driving licence scam

Dubai Police have arrested eight people suspected of running a network that allegedly supplied people with driving licences, the recipients of which could then bypass the usual training and tests involved to get behind the wheel on UAE roads.

For Dh10,000 ($2,720), the suspects would procure a driving licence from a neighbouring country for customers who had never travelled there. This allowed buyers to take advantage of the UAE's international driving licence exchange rule, which allows eligible holders to convert the licence directly into a UAE one.

Dubai Police's General Department of Criminal Investigation made the arrests in co-ordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Police said the suspects used offices belonging to transaction-processing companies in the UAE to approach potential customers and promote their services.

Customers were given licences from a neighbouring country without the need to travel there, take driving lessons or pass mandatory driving tests. These licences could then be presented to Dubai's RTA for exchange under international agreements between the UAE and other countries.

Dubai Police warned that driving lessons and tests help ensure motorists have the skills and knowledge needed to drive safely. Bypassing these requirements and allowing unqualified people to drive could put other motorists, passengers and pedestrians in danger.

Anyone who pays for a driving licence obtained through illegal means may face penalties and legal action.

The force said exchanging a fraudulently obtained international licence for a UAE licence does not make the original licence legitimate or remove responsibility for any wrongdoing.

Anyone seeking a driving licence is advised to follow official procedures and deal only with authorised entities. Residents are also urged to report individuals or companies offering licences through unlawful means.