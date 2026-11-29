Adam Driver has a habit of leaving film sets with more than he arrived with. The actor likes to take something from every production he works on, building a collection of mementoes that now includes costumes, props and photographs.

“Every film that I work on, I either appropriate something legally or I just take it,” he tells The National.

The collection has a home in his office “because my wife won’t let me have it in the house”, Driver says. “I go to the shrine that I’ve made for myself and I remember all the times that I did things when I was younger.”

The habit owes something to Spike Lee, who directed Driver in the 2018 drama BlacKkKlansman. During his visit to Lee’s office, the actor saw that it was filled with objects from the filmmaker’s own work. Lee encouraged him to keep mementoes of his films, too. “At the end of the day, it’s just nice to have a memory of them,” Driver says.

His collection includes a full Kylo Ren costume, lightsabers and a photograph of him and his son on the Millennium Falcon, all from his time in the Star Wars films. He has also kept a suit from Paper Tiger, the latest film from director James Gray, now showing in UAE cinemas.

Set in 1980s New York and drawing on Gray’s family history, the crime drama stars Driver as Gary Pearl, a charismatic former police officer who brings his younger brother Irwin, played by Miles Teller, into a business venture. Their hopes of making money give way to danger when the brothers become entangled with the Russian mafia. Scarlett Johansson plays Irwin’s wife.

Gary is a man accustomed to being in control, and his clothes helped Driver find the character’s physical confidence. Costume designer Amy Roth combined vintage pieces with suits tailored for the actor by Leonard Logsdail, who had also worked with him on House of Gucci and Ferrari.

Driver, centre, plays Gary Pearl, a charismatic former police officer who finds himself in trouble with a Russian crime syndicate. Photo: Cannes Festival Show caption: Driver, centre, plays Gary Pearl, a charismatic former polic…

“It’s hard not to put on a suit and want to trade stocks,” Driver says. A new Logsdail suit, he adds, can change the way a person moves.

Man out of time

Driver and Gray discussed prizefighters when they were preparing the role: men who are constantly moving and manoeuvring, even if they may already have passed their peak. Driver also saw Gary as being “like a shark”, always in motion.

Beneath that energy, however, is someone struggling to recognise that he is no longer as well equipped to deal with the world around him as he once was.

Gary was once “the man in his world”, Driver says. After leaving the police force, he comes back “armed with the same tools. But the world around him has changed, and it’s hard for him to acknowledge that.”

That mismatch has consequences for the brother he wants to help. Driver sees Gary’s intentions as sincere, even as the venture he brings to Irwin threatens the family’s security.

“He has ambitions for his brother that are legitimate. He legitimately wants him to succeed,” Driver says. “Everything was coming from a place of love, and in spite of that, things went wrong.”

Finding the character

Gray and Driver spent weeks talking through the script before the shoot, meeting for four or five hours at a time. The cast then gathered around a table for a week of rehearsal.

Although the story drew on Gray’s life, Driver says the director gave the actors room to find their own connections to it. He would speak up if a detail did not feel right for the period or the Queens setting, but encouraged them to bring something personal to their characters.

From left, producer Raffaella Leone, film producer Anthony Katagas, actor Adam Driver, director James Gray and actor Miles Teller at the premiere of Paper Tiger at the Cannes Film Festival in May. AFP Show caption: From left, producer Raffaella Leone, film producer Anthony K…

That preparation helped when filming began. Paper Tiger was shot out of sequence, and Driver recalls an early scene that called on him and Teller to convey the weight of the brothers’ shared history.

“I think my second day of shooting was the fight that I had to have with Miles, where we’re supposed to be armed with all this history,” he says. “There was a lot of emotional maths that we had to do.”

That sense of a character does not always come so early, Driver says. Sometimes it takes shape only after filming has begun; on other occasions, the understanding arrives at the end of a job.

“I’ve done jobs where you get to the very end and you’re like, now I understand how I want to play it,” he says. “Or I would have had more confidence in this scene, knowing what I know now.”

With Paper Tiger, his conversations with Gray gave him a clearer sense of Gary before filming began. “I was lucky with this,” Driver says.

Paper Tiger is in UAE cinemas now.