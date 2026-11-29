My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader’s home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don’t like. Click here if you would like to take part in the series and show us why your home is so special.

David Miles has lived in the UAE for 19 years and has called three addresses in Dubai’s Al Furjan district home.

The 42-year-old and his wife Katie, a school nurse, currently rent an end-row townhouse for Dh195,000, which they share with their sporty children Isla, aged 12, and Franklin, 10, plus rescue pets JT the dog and Lion-O the cat.

Mr Miles, who is British and the marketing director of real estate advisory and property consultancy Cavendish Maxwell, took The National on a tour of the house.

Please tell us about your home

It’s a three-bedroom townhouse. We’ve got a master bedroom and the children each have their own bedroom. We have an upstairs and a downstairs lounge because it’s a corner unit. That bit of extra room is handy for the kids.

We’ve got a relatively decent-sized balcony on the master bedroom and the kids have small balconies on theirs.

We don’t have a garage, but we’ve got a double driveway that is shaded.

David Miles and his family enjoy living in Al Furjan and say connectivity has improved since they moved there. Photo: Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: David Miles and his family enjoy living in Al Furjan and say…

How long have you been there?

It’s our third unit in Al Furjan. We’ve been here for about 10 years. The first one was also a Type A home. The landlord sold [that] after Covid, so we moved to an identical property.

We were in that one for two years and again the landlord sold, so we moved again, into here, in June last year. It’s exactly the same layout and furniture inside, so it doesn’t feel like a new place.

The dog-walking route remains the same, but the cat had to learn which villa to go back to. The first time we moved, I spent three months walking down to the old villa to get the cat, which was waiting at the door. This time around, that only lasted for about a month.

Where else have you lived?

We were a mid-20s couple when we first moved over here. We started off in a one-bed apartment in Discovery Gardens. It was just the two of us then and Discovery Gardens was a relatively affordable place and the units were pretty big. We were there for seven years.

Then we had our we had our daughter so moved into a two-bed in a place called Acacia Avenue, opposite Mall of the Emirates on the other side of Sheikh Zayed Road. There’s a few buildings and villa developments there, kind of between JBR and Jumeirah.

We were in that for a couple of years and then had my son, which prompted us to go for the villa. We’ve been in Al Furjan since.

David says they chose their home because it provides plenty of space. Photo: Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: David says they chose their home because it provides plenty …

Why did you choose this home?

Space. We’ve got high ceilings, an open-plan kitchen – which is very nice – [and] a decent-sized lounge downstairs.

The bedrooms are also all quite a nice size. There’s no huge master bedroom and then a couple of pokey rooms to make up the numbers.

It’s got a maid’s quarters. That’s an extra guest room. When the nannies come over to stay, that’s where they are based and they have their own bathroom.

What made you opt for this area?

My wife and I have never lived in a place that we owned. Because of that, we’ve never had the chance to really make it our own or invest significantly in the property itself. What’s been more important is things like affordability, location.

Because we’ve rented, it’s always been less of an emotional decision and more financial. We’ve tried to tick a few boxes. There’s always a trade-off somewhere, either the size of the unit, the location, the price, traffic.

The thing we’ve managed to do so far, having been here almost 20 years, is find a sweet spot within all of those.

We’ve always found a place that’s relatively decent from a finishing perspective and been a good enough size to support the family.

It’s been a location which isn’t necessarily the most central, but has been close enough. We haven’t had ridiculously long commutes, or lived next to construction sites. So it’s worked quite well.

How is it for connectivity?

In terms of location, pretty decent. When we first moved here, you didn’t have all the roads connecting Sheikh Zayed Road, 311 and 611, such as Garn Al Sabkha Street (renamed Al Jamayel Street) or Al Asayel Street, going all the way through.

Al Furjan was considered a bit out of the way compared to Jumeirah Park, Meadows or Springs, which is where a lot of our friends are located because of the schools our children go to.

Since we’ve been here, all those roads I mentioned have opened up and extended, so it’s literally 10 minutes into school, 10 minutes into the Marina.

We’re active and out and about a lot, and there is a lot of driving around, lots of different locations to go to. So location is important for us in terms of having somewhere you can easily get in and out of.

They have made the home cosy and welcoming, says David. Photo: Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: They have made the home cosy and welcoming, says David. Phot…

How have you made this your home?

We haven’t gone fancy in terms of designer furniture, all those kind of things. We’ve just made it a nice, cosy home.

Because the kids’ rooms have been a decent size, we got some pretty cool beds for them – bunk beds but without the bottom bunk and with a slide going down. The upstairs lounge we turned into a playroom and there’s a sofa bed there.

It’s really just about utilising the space as opposed to any kind of fixtures and fittings we put in. We don’t have people round to show off labels and price tags. We have people round to relax, have some fun and a laugh, and make memories.

That’s what the focus is in terms of our place being a bit more practical and welcoming, as opposed to showy.

What amenities do you have?

The Pavilion has been walkable from all three properties we’ve had here. There’s a big Spinney’s there, a great gym and pool, a fitness club, some tennis courts, several restaurants and stores, and McCafferty’s, a dog-friendly pub. There’s definitely a community feel.

Around the outskirts of the development are some nice, walkable areas. They are for the most part nicely landscaped, quite peaceful, well lit – a nice place to take the dog for a walk in the evening or a jog in the morning. They’ve got parks dotted around the communities with swings and sun shades.

Anything you would change?

The only thing we would change is to have a bigger garden that we could do a bit more with – be able to put up goalposts for the kids to have a kick about. We’ve put a bit of AstroTurf down and painted the fence. Otherwise, it’s absolutely fine.

Are you planning to stay there?

Absolutely. I don’t really think we’ve got a reason to look elsewhere for the foreseeable.

Dubai is home for us. This is where our kids go to school, where we work. This is where our family come to see us. So Dubai for us is absolutely where we plan on staying, as long as financially it allows us to do so.

Have you considered buying property?

We've bought two investment properties in the UK. If I’m in a position where I can afford to buy a place over the coming years, I would happily look to buy here.

We were renting before because we weren’t really sure how long we were going to stay. For a number of years, we’ve been happy that we want to stay, so it’s probably a case of timing in terms of as and when we dip our toes in the market.