Al Hilal moved back to the top of the Saudi Pro League with a 3-1 victory away to Al Ettifaq, while Al Nassr remain in hot pursuit after a win at struggling Al Hazem.

Hilal had begun the day in second place following Al Qadsiah's win at home to Al Fayha on Friday.

They already knew Nassr's result after Cristiano Ronaldo and Co were the early kick-off on Saturday.

As such, the pressure was on Hilal, and Simone Inzaghi's side made light work of their travels to Dammam in the kingdom's Eastern province.

English striker Ollie Watkins opened the scoring with his fifth league goal of the season for Hilal on the half-hour.

Hilal's lead lasted only 10 minutes as Spanish midfielder Alvaro Medran grabbed Ettifaq's equaliser.

The visitors thought they had won a penalty on 51 minutes after the referee pointed to the spot for a foul on Mohammed Mahzari, but the decision was overturned by VAR.

Just past the hour mark, Hilal regained the lead. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic found himself with a sight of goal and the Serb midfielder beat Marek Rodak in the Ettifaq goal from 20 yards.

Watkins scored his second of the game in the 74th minute with a right-footed finish as Hilal ran out comfortable winners.

The three points saw Hilal leapfrog Qadsiah and Nassr to top the standings on 33 points.

Al Nassr's Samu Costa, centre, celebrates scoring the only goal in a win over Hazem. Reuters Show caption: Al Nassr's Samu Costa, centre, celebrates scoring the only g…

Earlier on Saturday, Nassr briefly moved level with Qadsiah at the top of the standings on 31 points with a 1-0 win over Hazem.

Despite boasting a front line of Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Sadio Mane, the breakthrough came from an unlikely source.

Samu Costa capitalised on a goalkeeping error to put Nassr ahead in the 26th minute.

Joao Felix drove a low cross into the penalty area from the right. Al Hazem goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek got a hand to it but could only parry the ball into Costa's path. The Portuguese midfielder reacted quickest, gathering the loose ball and calmly slotting it into the net.

With it, Nassr became the first team to score in 100 consecutive domestic league matches.

Ronaldo had earlier rattled the crossbar after a superb through ball from teammate Joao Felix, denying the Portuguese superstar his 988th career goal.

The scoreline flattered Hazem as Nassr dominated. Defeat saw Hazem drop one place to 15th, only one point above the relegation zone.

For Nassr, it was a welcome return to winning ways in the league following their previous defeat to Al Ahli.

Victory keeps Ange Postecoglou's side in third place, behind Al Qadsiah on goal difference.

Qadsiah went top on Friday night following a 2-0 victory over Al Fayha, courtesy of goals from Turki Al Ammar and Mohammed Abu Al Shamat.