Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Al Ahli to move closer to 1,000 goals, but a missed first-half penalty contributed to Al Nassr slipping to a 3-1 defeat on Friday.

The match in Jeddah was the only fixture in the Saudi Pro League, rearranged after the original game in October was postponed.

Playing his first match since announcing his international retirement earlier this month, the Portuguese forward fired Nassr ahead in the 15th minute, volleying into the far corner from Joao Felix's assist.

It was the 41-year-old's 986th goal of his prolific career and his 10th of the season in all competitions for his club.

However, when presented with a golden opportunity to add to his and Nassr's tally four minutes later, after Nawaf Al Boushail had been brought down in the box, Ronaldo fluffed his lines as he struck his penalty against the post.

It was the second time this season Ronaldo had missed a spot kick; it was the first time in his illustrious career he had missed consecutive penalties.

Nassr were made to pay. Brazilian midfielder Galeno drew Al Ahli level on the stroke of half-time with a superb long-range effort.

Ahli went ahead through Ivan Toney's 71st-minute penalty, the England striker's 14th goal of the campaign, and were home and dry four minutes later when Brazil defender Roger Ibanez scored.

The defeat could be damaging to Nassr's title hopes. They remain third in the table, two points behind leaders Al Hilal, who have a game in hand.

Victory lifted Ahli up to fourth place, four points behind Nassr.

Nassr coach Ange Postecoglou defended his players, saying they did not get the result their performance warranted.

“It is frustrating to lose a match that you started well. We began the game well and lost, and that is what is frustrating about it," the Australian said.

“Our performance was excellent against a very good team, and with the performance we produced, we deserved to win.”

Senegal forward Sadio Mane was a notable absence. The former Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward was given permission to miss the match after his wife gave birth to their second child on Friday morning.

“There is nothing more important than what he has going on," Postecoglou said. "He has a son and he deserves the leave. On a personal level, he is one of the best people.”