Superstars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are among the players nominated for the 2026 Globe Soccer Awards to be held in Dubai next month.

The awards will take place in Dubai on December 28, with the ceremony also including the 2025/26 La Liga awards.

Al Nassr forward Ronaldo, a regular visitor to Dubai, picked up the award for the Best Middle East Player at last year's Globe Soccer Awards and has been nominated again in the same category.

He is joined by Nassr teammates Joao Felix and Sadio Mane, Al Hilal's Ruben Neves, Al Ahli pair Ivan Toney and Edouard Mendy, Moroccan duo Yassine Bounou and Soufiane Rahimi, and Mexico's Julian Quinones. Musab Al Juwayr of Al Qadsiah is the only Saudi national on the 10-player shortlist.

Inter Miami forward Messi returns to the awards more than a decade after winning the prestigious Best Men's Player honour in 2015.

Both Messi and Ronaldo called time on their respective international careers with Argentina and Portugal.

Real Madrid and France forward Mbappe also makes the list for Best Men's Player, alongside Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane and last year's winner Ousmane Dembele.

The French forward is one of 13 Paris Saint-Germain players nominated following the French club's back-to-back Uefa Champions League triumphs.

World champions Spain are represented by Pau Cubarsi, Rodri and Lamine Yamal.

Manchester City and Norway striker Erling Haaland is nominated for both the Best Men's Player and Best Forward categories.

“We are honoured to bring the world’s premier football talents to the UAE once again … and we look forward to celebrating with the biggest names in world football.” Tommaso Bendoni, founder and CEO of Globe Soccer, said.

The Best Midfielder category features eight players who are also nominated for Best Men's Player, including Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham and his clubmate Federico Valverde.

Cubarsi, William Saliba and Achraf Hakimi are among the contenders for Best Defender.

In the women's awards, Alexia Putellas, Ewa Pajor and Melchie Dumornay are among the contenders for Best Women's Player. However, three-time defending winner Aitana Bonmati is absent following an injury-disrupted campaign with Barcelona Femeni.

The Best Coach shortlist includes PSG manager Luis Enrique and Spain's World Cup-winning coach Luis de la Fuente, Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Como's Cesc Fabregas and Aston Villa's Unai Emery.

Voting for 12 of the 14 award categories is now open and will run until November 30 on the official Globe Soccer website. Fans will determine which nominees progress to the final stages.

In the second round, public votes will be combined with those of the Globe Soccer Jury, which features Marcello Lippi, Antonio Conte, Iker Casillas and Luis Figo.