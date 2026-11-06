Cristiano Ronaldo retiring from international football is good news for Al Nassr - and his race to 1,000 goals

Sport

Football

  • Cristiano Ronaldo during an Under 21 tournament against Argentina in 2003. The Portuguese superstar announced his retirement from international football on Thursday. Getty Images
    Cristiano Ronaldo during an Under 21 tournament against Argentina in 2003. The Portuguese superstar announced his retirement from international football on Thursday. Getty Images
  • Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal's Uefa Nations league match against Switzerland at the Estadio Dragao in Porto on June 5, 2019. Getty Images
    Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal's Uefa Nations league match against Switzerland at the Estadio Dragao in Porto on June 5, 2019. Getty Images
  • Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates during a 2012 Euro match against the Netherlands. Getty Images
    Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates during a 2012 Euro match against the Netherlands. Getty Images
  • Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo during a 2008 Euro match against Germany. Getty Images
    Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo during a 2008 Euro match against Germany. Getty Images
  • Cristiano Ronaldo against Greece at the 2004 Euros at the Dragao Stadium in Porto. Getty Images
    Cristiano Ronaldo against Greece at the 2004 Euros at the Dragao Stadium in Porto. Getty Images
  • Cristiano Ronaldo vies for the ball with Phil Neville of England during the 2004 Euro quarter-final at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon. Getty Images
    Cristiano Ronaldo vies for the ball with Phil Neville of England during the 2004 Euro quarter-final at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon. Getty Images
  • Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal's 2012 Euro quarter-final against the Czech Republic. Getty Images
    Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal's 2012 Euro quarter-final against the Czech Republic. Getty Images
  • Cristiano Ronaldo scored ⁠a record 146 goals in 234 ⁠national team games, winning the 2016 European Championship and two Nations League titles for Portugal. Getty Images
    Cristiano Ronaldo scored ⁠a record 146 goals in 234 ⁠national team games, winning the 2016 European Championship and two Nations League titles for Portugal. Getty Images
  • Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal's training session in Faro on February 17, 2003. Getty Images
    Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal's training session in Faro on February 17, 2003. Getty Images
  • Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal teammates (back row left to right) Miguel Veloso, Pepe, Bruno Alves, Helder Postiga, Rui Patricio; (front row left to right) Joao Moutinho, Fabio Coentrao, Raul Meireles, Luis Nani and Joao Pereira. Getty Images
    Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal teammates (back row left to right) Miguel Veloso, Pepe, Bruno Alves, Helder Postiga, Rui Patricio; (front row left to right) Joao Moutinho, Fabio Coentrao, Raul Meireles, Luis Nani and Joao Pereira. Getty Images
  • Cristiano Ronaldo during the Uefa Nations League final against the Netherlands at Estadio do Dragao on June 9, 2019. Getty Images
    Cristiano Ronaldo during the Uefa Nations League final against the Netherlands at Estadio do Dragao on June 9, 2019. Getty Images
  • Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2008 Euro match against the Czech Republic. Getty Images
    Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2008 Euro match against the Czech Republic. Getty Images
  • Cristiano Ronaldo lifts the 2019 Nations League trophy after victory over the Netherlands in Porto. Getty Images
    Cristiano Ronaldo lifts the 2019 Nations League trophy after victory over the Netherlands in Porto. Getty Images
  • Cristiano Ronaldo during a 2004 Euro match against Greece. Getty Images
    Cristiano Ronaldo during a 2004 Euro match against Greece. Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo retiring from international football is good news for Al Nassr - and his race to 1,000 goals

Steve Luckings is the Sports Editor at The National

November 06, 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football on Thursday.

It brought down the curtain on a 23-year career with the Portugal national team.

Ronaldo made his debut against Kazakhstan in August 2003. Since then, he has amassed 146 goals in 234 appearances – both world records – and won multiple Uefa Nations Leagues as well as the 2016 European Championship.

It wasn't the way he would have wanted to end it. Ronaldo felt humiliated by Portugal boss Jorge Jesus and walked out on the national team during the last international break.

Though both sides left the door open for his return, it felt like the beginning of the end. A paltry fine and a suspension that meant Ronaldo wouldn't actually miss any games seemed to draw a line under the saga, but it seems Ronaldo's mind was already made.

But Portugal's loss could be Al Nassr's gain.

Ronaldo is under contract with the reigning Saudi Pro League champions until the summer of 2027, by which time he will be 42.

With no international football to distract him, Ronaldo is free to focus on propelling Nassr to domestic and continental glory.

The Riyadh giants sit third in the SPL table on 28 points from 11 games, two points off top spot.

In the AFC Champions League Elite, Nassr are seventh in the Western table with six points from three games, with the top eight guaranteed to progress.

There are games to make up in both competitions. Nassr's Asian Champions League game against UAE side Al Wasl was postponed last month due to the travel disruption caused by attacks by Houthis on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport.

The postponement of the 2027 Asian Cup, due to be held in Saudi Arabia in January, has also forced the league into a reshuffle. This week's Matchday 13 fixtures have been postponed.

With no major continental tournament in the kingdom, and with Ronaldo calling it a day with Portugal, Nassr coach Ange Postecoglou will be better able to manage his players' workload and offer more rest and recovery between games.

Ronaldo's burning ambition is to reach 1,000 goals. You could argue that with fewer Portugal games, the task has become harder. But with only 15 goals to go, it seems a matter of when, not if, he will reach the magical milestone.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has already hinted this will be his final season. He broke his trophy drought by helping Nassr win last season's title, and would see winning another trophy as a fitting send-off to a remarkable career.

Ending his international career appears to be the start of the long goodbye, one Nassr hope that will culminate in more silverware.

Updated: November 06, 2026, 7:28 AM
Cristiano RonaldoAl Nassr FCAFC Champions League