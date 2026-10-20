Cristiano Ronaldo handed 30-day suspension and €255 fine by Portuguese FA

Cristiano Ronaldo has been given a 30-day suspension and ordered to pay a fine of €255 as punishment for walking out on the national team earlier this month.

The Portuguese Football Federation's (FPF) disciplinary council said it had upheld the charge against the 41-year-old forward in full.

Ronaldo left Portugal's base in ​Copenhagen ⁠before their Uefa Nations ‌League match against Denmark earlier this month, having ​accused head coach Jorge Jesus of twice breaking his word about his role after he was an unused substitute against Norway.

Jesus denied making any agreement with Ronaldo but left the door open for his return following Portugal's 2-1 win.

The disciplinary council found Ronaldo had intentionally committed an offence under Article 160(1) of the federation's disciplinary regulations. Proceedings were opened on October 9.

In a lengthy statement, Ronaldo, 41, later apologised for ⁠failing to acknowledge supporters after the Norway match ⁠and for leaving his teammates, saying he remained available for selection after serving any punishment arising from the incident.

Ronaldo earns a reported €4 million a week at Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr. The fine imposed on him represents 0.0064% of his weekly salary.

His suspension takes effect from the day of the Denmark match, meaning he has already served 19 days of his ban and will not miss any Portugal matches with the next international window November 12-17.

Portugal face Denmark in the Nations League again on 14 November before travelling to Wales three days later.

FPF president Pedro Proenca has said ​everyone within the federation wanted Ronaldo to return to the national team once the matter was resolved.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 146 goals in 234 Portugal appearances – both men's world records – helping them win Euro 2016 and the two Nations League titles.