Cristiano Ronaldo walks out on Portugal and says he will explain why 'in time'

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Portugal's international camp ahead of Thursday's match against Denmark, saying he will explain his reasons "in time".

Portuguese newspaper A ​Bola posted a video that appeared to show Ronaldo leaving Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium in ⁠a Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) vehicle. A Bola said Ronaldo left shortly after coach Jorge Jesus had said the 41-year-old would take part in the session.

Spanish outlet Marca reported that Ronaldo, 41, intended to board a ⁠private flight to Madrid in the coming hours.

The FPF later confirmed Ronaldo's departure in a statement which added: "Preparation for the two matches against Denmark and Norway continue as planned with the 24 remaining squad members.

"The entire delegation remains totally focused on the national team's next fixtures and on achieving the established objectives."

Ronaldo did not play ​in Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League win over Norway on Sunday after head coach Jorge Jesus told him he would come off the bench, but ultimately decided against bringing him on.

He then worked in the gym rather than with the rest of the squad on Monday and Tuesday, despite not being injured, prompting reports he was unhappy with the manager.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner later took to Instagram to announce his departure.

"After the press conference of the national team and following a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team training camp," he wrote.

"In time, I will tell all the Portuguese the truth about the reasons that motivated me to leave."

He added he wished his teammates good luck in their forthcoming games.

Reports of a rift between Jesus and Ronaldo come just months after the pair helped lead Al Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title.

Speaking at a press conference before Wednesday's session, Jesus denied there was any issue with his superstar player and told reporters not to manufacture a controversy.

"He didn't refuse. He's going to train today," said Jesus.

"It's the fourth day, so he's going to train. And he didn't refuse to train. It's impossible. Do you believe that? Not Cris."

Jesus said there had ​been no incident, although he confirmed speaking to Ronaldo ‌about the situation.

"They forced me to ⁠talk to Cris about an issue ​that didn’t exist. There was nothing to talk about," said Jesus.

"He said, 'I’m ​here for ‌you to decide. If you want me to play, I’ll play. If you want me ⁠to go to the stands, I’ll go'."

FPF president Pedro Proenca travelled ⁠to Copenhagen on Tuesday. Portuguese newspaper A Bola reported that Proenca had changed his plans and gone to Denmark to meet Jesus and Ronaldo before Portugal's Nations League match there on Thursday.

Ronaldo is Portugal’s record goalscorer with 146 goals and ​their most-capped player with 234 appearances. Ronaldo told a press conference last week that media had been trying to "kill" him for years, and said that he could leave "today" if the manager did not want him in the squad.

Ronaldo has said he considered retiring from international football after the World Cup in the summer but opted to continue as he chases down 1,000 career goals. He currently has 979.