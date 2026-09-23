Will Cristiano Ronaldo fulfil his dream of playing alongside his son at Al Nassr?

Every few weeks, a new video clip emerges of Cristiano Junior, the 16-year-old son of Cristiano Ronaldo, scoring goals for Al Nassr's youth team.

This raises the question: Will we get to see Ronaldo fulfil a dream and play alongside his eldest child before he hangs up his boots?

Ronaldo said in an interview with Vogue last month that “this is probably my last year of football.”

The 41-year-old is out of contract next summer, having joined Al Nassr as a free agent in December 2022 after terminating his deal with Manchester United by mutual consent.

Should he indeed hang up his boots at the end of the current campaign, Ronaldo has two major targets left to achieve.

The first is his well-documented pursuit of 1,000 career goals. The second is to play alongside Junior.

Ronaldo is currently on 979 goals after scoring three times in seven games so far this term.

It's a slightly slow start to the season by his own exceptional standards, but he will hope to make the most of the international break to add to his tally with the Portugal national team.

Portugal play four games over the next two weeks, with a double header against Norway and further games against Wales and Denmark.

Ronaldo has a world-record 146 international goals and will be confident of increasing his tally under new boss Jorge Jesus.

He is not the only family member playing international football, with his son, Cristiano Jr, having scored three times in nine caps for Portugal's U15 and U16 sides. He is expected to be promoted to the U17 set-up for their games in November.

At 1.9 metres, he is as tall as his father, and was seen recreating his famous celebration after his most recent goals - a brace against Al Ahli for Al Nassr's U17 side.

Junior is said to be knocking on the door of first-team involvement, so it would seem highly likely that he will share the pitch with his father before the season is over.

With Al Nassr going through a sticky patch, it might not be imminent, but if Junior keeps scoring regularly in the youth ranks, then there's a chance he will earn his shot on merit.

However, should his development fail to result in a call-up, then there is also a scenario in which Ronaldo will be given a farewell by the Saudi club he led to the Pro League title in 2025/26. When that happens, it's a fair bet that his son will be by his side.