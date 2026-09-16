Ange Postecoglou hits back at Cristiano Ronaldo's critics: ‘You’re watching a different game’

Ange Postecoglou was forced to defend Cristiano Ronaldo after Al Nassr were trounced 4-0 by Al Ain.

The Saudi Pro League champions travelled to the UAE as strong favourites ahead of their AFC Champions League Elite opener.

They were soundly beaten, though, as the Rahimi brothers, Houssine and Soufiane, led a sparkling display by the UAE champions.

After a bright start under Postecoglou’s tenure as manager, Nassr’s form has dipped in recent games.

Earlier in the season, the Australian coach was forced to substitute Ronaldo at half-time in a game against Al Ettifaq when he made his return after playing for Portugal at the World Cup.

Nassr had been 2-0 down at that stage, but they bounced back without their talisman to win 3-2, despite playing with 10 men after an early red card.

Ronaldo has scored three league goals in the time since, but he cut a frustrated figure in the capitulation against Al Ain.

“Cristiano has scored three goals already,” Postecoglou said.

“He had a limited preparation [for the season because of his participation in the World Cup]. This is not about the players. The players are giving everything, and they're top players and they've got great character.

“The responsibility is mine, OK? It's mine. But you shouldn't say that [criticise Ronaldo] about somebody who is still setting an example for everyone.

Al Ain v Al Nassr - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Houssine Rahimi after scoring Al Ain's first goal in their 4-0 Asian Champions League Elite win over Al Nassr at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Houssine Rahimi after scoring Al Ain's first goal in their 4…

Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo endured a miserable night in Al Ain. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo endured a miserable night…

Nassr's Samu Costa and Houssine Rahimi of Al Ain battle for possession. AFP Show caption: Nassr's Samu Costa and Houssine Rahimi of Al Ain battle for …

Houssine Rahimi celebrates after scoring for Al Ain. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Houssine Rahimi celebrates after scoring for Al Ain. Chris W…

Sadio Mane of Al Nassr and Al Ain's Yahya Ben Khaleq battle for the ball. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Sadio Mane of Al Nassr and Al Ain's Yahya Ben Khaleq battle …

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo sees a late free-kick saved. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo sees a late free-kick saved. Ch…

Houssine Rahimi celebrates with his Al Ain teammates after scoring. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Houssine Rahimi celebrates with his Al Ain teammates after s…

Nassr's Samu Costa and Abdoul Karim Traore challenge for a header. AFP Show caption: Nassr's Samu Costa and Abdoul Karim Traore challenge for a h…

Al Nassr coach Ange Postecoglou saw his side fall to a heavy defeat. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Al Nassr coach Ange Postecoglou saw his side fall to a heavy…

Al Ain's Houssine Rahimi is shown a yellow card for a challenge on Inigo Martinez of Al Nassr. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Al Ain's Houssine Rahimi is shown a yellow card for a challe…

Houssine Rahimi after scoring for Al Ain. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Houssine Rahimi after scoring for Al Ain. Chris Whiteoak / T…

Al Nassr coach Ange Postecoglo, left, shakes hands with his Al Ain counterpart Vladimir Ivic. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Al Nassr coach Ange Postecoglo, left, shakes hands with his …

The Al Ain starting XI before the game. AFP Show caption: The Al Ain starting XI before the game. AFP

The Al Nassr starting XI before the match. AFP Show caption: The Al Nassr starting XI before the match. AFP

The teams line-up before the match. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: The teams line-up before the match. Chris Whiteoak / The Nat…

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo warms-up before the game at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo warms-up before the game at Haz…

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo before the AFC Champions League Elite match in Al Ain. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo before the AFC Champions League…

































“And you should be careful when you say things like that about people who have built a career on making all the sacrifices to keep playing.

“You can criticise me, no problem. Did [Ronaldo] not score in three games? Did he not have chances today?”

Ronaldo's main involvements in the game were ineffective. In the second minute, as Nassr counterattacked after Al Ain had hit their post, he tumbled over when through on goal.

Later, as the game ran away from them, he had an overhead kick that went harmlessly into the stand behind the goal, and saw a freekick saved by Al Ain goalkeeper Khalid Essa.

When it was put to Postecoglou that Ronaldo had “done nothing” in the past three games, he said: “Well, you're watching a different game to me.”

Postecoglou has become increasingly spiky in recent weeks. Having started his tenure as Nassr coach with five wins, they have now won once, drawn, and lost twice in their past four games.

Al Nassr head coach Ange Postecoglou looks dejected at Al Ain. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Al Nassr head coach Ange Postecoglou looks dejected at Al Ai…

The Australian coach reasoned that his players are paying for a schedule that has seen them play so many fixtures in sapping weather conditions.

“In the hottest part of the year, you have nine games,” Postecoglou said in a terse exchange with reporters in the post-match press conference.

“Have a look at how many they have played in the same time [Al Ain were playing their sixth competitive game since the start of the season a month ago].

“You don't like my answer. You keep asking the same question, but the players are tired. I can see that, they're giving everything.

“The responsibility for the result is me. Maybe I'm a bad coach, maybe you're right, I'm a bad coach. But in terms of the players, they're giving everything."