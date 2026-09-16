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Cristiano Ronaldo struugled to make an impact in Al Nassr's heavy defeat to Al Ain. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Cristiano Ronaldo struugled to make an impact in Al Nassr's heavy defeat to Al Ain. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Ange Postecoglou hits back at Cristiano Ronaldo's critics: ‘You’re watching a different game’

Portugal star was frustrated as Saudi Pro League winners were thrashed 4-0 by Al Ain in AFC Champions League Elite

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

September 16, 2026

Ange Postecoglou was forced to defend Cristiano Ronaldo after Al Nassr were trounced 4-0 by Al Ain.

The Saudi Pro League champions travelled to the UAE as strong favourites ahead of their AFC Champions League Elite opener.

They were soundly beaten, though, as the Rahimi brothers, Houssine and Soufiane, led a sparkling display by the UAE champions.

After a bright start under Postecoglou’s tenure as manager, Nassr’s form has dipped in recent games.

Earlier in the season, the Australian coach was forced to substitute Ronaldo at half-time in a game against Al Ettifaq when he made his return after playing for Portugal at the World Cup.

Nassr had been 2-0 down at that stage, but they bounced back without their talisman to win 3-2, despite playing with 10 men after an early red card.

Ronaldo has scored three league goals in the time since, but he cut a frustrated figure in the capitulation against Al Ain.

“Cristiano has scored three goals already,” Postecoglou said.

“He had a limited preparation [for the season because of his participation in the World Cup]. This is not about the players. The players are giving everything, and they're top players and they've got great character.

“The responsibility is mine, OK? It's mine. But you shouldn't say that [criticise Ronaldo] about somebody who is still setting an example for everyone.

Al Ain v Al Nassr - in pictures

  • Houssine Rahimi after scoring Al Ain's first goal in their 4-0 Asian Champions League Elite win over Al Nassr at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. Chris Whiteoak / The National
    Houssine Rahimi after scoring Al Ain's first goal in their 4-0 Asian Champions League Elite win over Al Nassr at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. Chris Whiteoak / The National
  • Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo endured a miserable night in Al Ain. Chris Whiteoak / The National
    Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo endured a miserable night in Al Ain. Chris Whiteoak / The National
  • Nassr's Samu Costa and Houssine Rahimi of Al Ain battle for possession. AFP
    Nassr's Samu Costa and Houssine Rahimi of Al Ain battle for possession. AFP
  • Houssine Rahimi celebrates after scoring for Al Ain. Chris Whiteoak / The National
    Houssine Rahimi celebrates after scoring for Al Ain. Chris Whiteoak / The National
  • Sadio Mane of Al Nassr and Al Ain's Yahya Ben Khaleq battle for the ball. Chris Whiteoak / The National
    Sadio Mane of Al Nassr and Al Ain's Yahya Ben Khaleq battle for the ball. Chris Whiteoak / The National
  • Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo sees a late free-kick saved. Chris Whiteoak / The National
    Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo sees a late free-kick saved. Chris Whiteoak / The National
  • Houssine Rahimi celebrates with his Al Ain teammates after scoring. Chris Whiteoak / The National
    Houssine Rahimi celebrates with his Al Ain teammates after scoring. Chris Whiteoak / The National
  • Nassr's Samu Costa and Abdoul Karim Traore challenge for a header. AFP
    Nassr's Samu Costa and Abdoul Karim Traore challenge for a header. AFP
  • Al Nassr coach Ange Postecoglou saw his side fall to a heavy defeat. Chris Whiteoak / The National
    Al Nassr coach Ange Postecoglou saw his side fall to a heavy defeat. Chris Whiteoak / The National
  • Al Ain's Houssine Rahimi is shown a yellow card for a challenge on Inigo Martinez of Al Nassr. Chris Whiteoak / The National
    Al Ain's Houssine Rahimi is shown a yellow card for a challenge on Inigo Martinez of Al Nassr. Chris Whiteoak / The National
  • Houssine Rahimi after scoring for Al Ain. Chris Whiteoak / The National
    Houssine Rahimi after scoring for Al Ain. Chris Whiteoak / The National
  • Al Nassr coach Ange Postecoglo, left, shakes hands with his Al Ain counterpart Vladimir Ivic. Chris Whiteoak / The National
    Al Nassr coach Ange Postecoglo, left, shakes hands with his Al Ain counterpart Vladimir Ivic. Chris Whiteoak / The National
  • The Al Ain starting XI before the game. AFP
    The Al Ain starting XI before the game. AFP
  • The Al Nassr starting XI before the match. AFP
    The Al Nassr starting XI before the match. AFP
  • The teams line-up before the match. Chris Whiteoak / The National
    The teams line-up before the match. Chris Whiteoak / The National
  • Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo warms-up before the game at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. Chris Whiteoak / The National
    Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo warms-up before the game at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. Chris Whiteoak / The National
  • Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo before the AFC Champions League Elite match in Al Ain. Chris Whiteoak / The National
    Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo before the AFC Champions League Elite match in Al Ain. Chris Whiteoak / The National

“And you should be careful when you say things like that about people who have built a career on making all the sacrifices to keep playing.

“You can criticise me, no problem. Did [Ronaldo] not score in three games? Did he not have chances today?”

Ronaldo's main involvements in the game were ineffective. In the second minute, as Nassr counterattacked after Al Ain had hit their post, he tumbled over when through on goal.

Later, as the game ran away from them, he had an overhead kick that went harmlessly into the stand behind the goal, and saw a freekick saved by Al Ain goalkeeper Khalid Essa.

When it was put to Postecoglou that Ronaldo had “done nothing” in the past three games, he said: “Well, you're watching a different game to me.”

Postecoglou has become increasingly spiky in recent weeks. Having started his tenure as Nassr coach with five wins, they have now won once, drawn, and lost twice in their past four games.

Al Nassr head coach Ange Postecoglou looks dejected at Al Ain. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Al Nassr head coach Ange Postecoglou looks dejected at Al Ain. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The Australian coach reasoned that his players are paying for a schedule that has seen them play so many fixtures in sapping weather conditions.

“In the hottest part of the year, you have nine games,” Postecoglou said in a terse exchange with reporters in the post-match press conference.

“Have a look at how many they have played in the same time [Al Ain were playing their sixth competitive game since the start of the season a month ago].

“You don't like my answer. You keep asking the same question, but the players are tired. I can see that, they're giving everything.

“The responsibility for the result is me. Maybe I'm a bad coach, maybe you're right, I'm a bad coach. But in terms of the players, they're giving everything."

Updated: September 16, 2026, 6:34 AM
Cristiano RonaldoAl Nassr FCAFC Champions League 2026-2027Al Ain Football Club