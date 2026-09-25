Erling Haaland hits double, Cristiano Ronaldo blanks and Jurgen Klopp frustrated in Nations League

Norway and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland struck twice to help his country edge out Denmark in a Nations League five-goal thriller.

The Danes had powered back from a two-goal deficit and levelled on the hour after first-half goals from Oscar Bobb and Haaland had put the hosts 2-0 up.

Brentford midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard made it 2-1 with a stunning free-kick from 25 yards before former Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund brought the visitors level on the hour mark.

However, with 74 minutes on the clock, a slick corner routine found Haaland in the box and he fired home his second and Norway's winner.

Ronaldo thwarted by VAR

Veteran Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal disallowed, but Portugal still earned a 1-0 victory over Wales courtesy of Joao Felix's 22nd-minute long-range winner, giving the defending Nations League champions a successful start under new coach Jorge Jesus.

Wales had several golden chances in the second half and hit the crossbar through Brennan Johnson before Portugal defender Ruben Dias made two key blocks to protect their lead.

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With the goal at his mercy, Ronaldo failed to hit the target with a volley from six yards shortly after the restart.

The Al Nassr man thought he had scored his 147th Portugal goal just before the hour mark as he poked home, but the goal was disallowed for offside following a check by the video assistant referee.

Klopp denied by familiar face

Cody Gakpo volleyed in a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw for the Netherlands against Germany in their Group A2 opener, denying new coach Jurgen Klopp a winning debut.

Former Liverpool manager Klopp, who took over in July following Germany's shock World Cup exit, looked to have made a winning start before his former Liverpool player Gakpo completed a quick counter-attack and struck the equaliser.

That gave new Netherlands coach Xavi, appointed in August after Ronald Koeman stepped down following their World Cup round-of-32 elimination, something to smile about.

Xavi is the first foreigner in charge of the Dutch national team since the 1978 World Cup.

Germany took the lead on 32 minutes, with Felix Nmecha slotting in from close range after a Philipp Treu cutback.

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Karim Adeyemi should have scored again in the 39th minute, but he somehow missed the target from five metres out.

The Dutch upped the pressure after the break and repeatedly came close to an equaliser, with Germany's new No 1 Ter Stegen making several good saves.

But their dominance finally paid off with Gakpo's late equaliser, which earned them a point.

Klopp said: “You saw two good football teams in the same situation. Both sides wanted to prove that they aren’t as bad as they’re being made out to be, and you could see that in the game.

“We played well in the first ten minutes of the game. Then, we had ten minutes where we experienced problems because we couldn’t deal with things.

“If the system isn’t in place – and by that I don’t even mean tactically, but in general – if things aren’t fully worked out yet, then there comes a point in time where you have to fight hard to win tackles.”