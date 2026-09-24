Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus reunite for Portugal months after Al Nassr title glory

Just over four months after clinching the Saudi Pro League title with Al Nassr, manager Jorge Jesus and captain Cristiano Ronaldo find themselves back in tandem for the Portugal national team.

Jesus left Al Hilal for a second time in May 2025, swapping Riyadh clubs three months later to take over at their bitter rivals, with the veteran coach making clear who was pivotal in the appointment.

“Without Cristiano Ronaldo, I certainly wouldn't be there,” said Jesus of his countryman. "[He] has always won everything at the clubs he's played for. He hasn't won practically anything at this one yet, so I'll see if I can help him.”

And help him he most certainly did. Less than a year later, Ronaldo's now infamous trophy drought since moving to the kingdom was over, when Nassr finished the SPL season two points clear of Hilal.

For Jesus, it was a case of job done. “I accepted this challenge only because I told Cristiano: ‘I will help you become champion, we will win the trophy, and then I will leave.’ That’s it. For me, the mission is complete,” said Jesus after a 4-1 win over Damac in the final game of a season in which Ronaldo scored 28 goals in 30 SPL games.

For Ronaldo, there was little time to celebrate as the 41-year-old would soon be flying out to North America for what would be a record-breaking sixth appearance at a Fifa World Cup finals.

The tournament would be a disappointing one for Portugal, though, as Roberto Martinez's side were knocked out by eventual champions Spain 1-0 in the last-16.

Ronaldo had been on the pitch for 441 of the Selecao's 450 minutes, scoring three times, with his double against Uzbekistan in the group stage making him the first player to score at six World Cups.

But his World Cup career ended with a whimper as the Spain loss meant Ronaldo would never go beyond the semi-finals, while his penalty in the last-32 win over Croatia in the US is the only one of his 11 World Cup goals that came in a knockout-stage match.

Ronaldo's impact against Spaniards was minimal, and he left the BMO Field pitch in tears. “I gave it my all, I gave my best. And I ​leave with a clear conscience,” he said afterwards. “That's football, ‌that's the life of a footballer. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. And ​it has to move on.”

A tearful Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal were knocked out of the 2026 World Cup finals by Spain. Reuters Show caption: A tearful Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal were knocked out …

Martinez insisted respect should be given to an “icon” of football. “We will ​always be grateful for what he tried to do at this World Cup,” said the Spanish coach. “There are not many Cristiano Ronaldos.”

Immediately after the team's exit, Martinez was gone, with his contract not renewed. Jesus was announced as his replacement days later, on a four-year deal. This week, Jesus described his new role as “the peak of my career as a coach”.

His first assignment is to defend the Uefa Nations League title Portugal won for a second time in 2025 when they defeated Spain on penalties. Ronaldo had scored the goal that had made it 2-2 to take the match to extra time.

Jesus named Ronaldo in his first squad for the run of four games – which begins against Wales in Lisbon on Thursday – but insisted the veteran forward will not be given any special treatment.

“His performance is what matters. The past doesn’t count,” said the 72-year-old last Friday. “Cris is a player like ⁠any other. If he performs, he plays; if not, he doesn’t. He has a different status – he has five Ballon d’Or awards – but does that factor into my decisions? No. However, the fact that he is ⁠different is.”

Ronaldo's start to the season with Nassr – under Jesus' replacement Ange Postecoglou – has seen him score three goals in six SPL games, but he will go into international duty on the back of a 4-0 AFC Champions League battering at the hands of UAE double-winners Al Ain.

In his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Jesus lined up alongside Ronaldo and confirmed that his talisman – who is currently at 979 goals in his career for club and country – will start against Wales at Estadio Jose Alvalade, calling him “our symbol”.

Despite having the backing of his manager, Ronaldo insists if that support goes, he will not be hanging around. “I had a conversation with our president [Pedro Proenca], with our coach. I still believe that I’m able to help the national team to reach what they want.

“If they ever come up to me and say they don't count on me any more, I'll be the first to pack my bags. No drama. I'm not here holding anyone hostage,” he said.

But for now, there are still targets to hit. “My goal is twofold: scoring the 1,000th goal and win the Nations League with Portugal,” added Ronaldo, who has 146 goals in 233 appearances for his country.

“It [also] would be the cherry on the top of the cake to score my 1,000th goal with the national team. It would be the culmination of a beautiful story.”