Abu Dhabi property owners face fines of up to Dh1m over occupancy certificates

Abu Dhabi has extended the deadline for property owners and real estate operators to obtain mandatory occupancy certificates to November 30.

The requirement applies to owners of commercial and residential buildings, as well as so-called investment villas more than 30 years old. An occupancy certificate confirms a building meets health, structural stability and safety standards, and is suitable for use.

The certificate is valid for up to five years, depending on the property type. After it expires, use of the building is prohibited until renewal. Failure to obtain the certificate by the deadline may result in an administrative fine of up to Dh1 million ($272,294), as well as the requirement to resolve all violations.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport said the deadline was extended from September 16 to allow more time for required inspections and application submissions through the Municipal e-Permitting System.

Owners who have already started the application process will have an additional six months, or another period approved by the Urban Planning and Permits Centre (UPPC), to complete the necessary technical and regulatory procedures.

Safety checks

Buildings must undergo several safety checks before authorities issue the certificate.

To obtain or renew an occupancy certificate, building owners must ensure specific inspections are completed and required reports submitted. Key requirements include structural stability assessment, civil defence and fire safety clearance, gas system safety certification, water and plumbing compliance, and verification of air-conditioning and ventilation systems.

The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre will support implementation by reviewing municipal records and contacting property owners who are not in compliance.

To maintain safety standards, Adrec will block the registration of new lease contracts through official government system Tawtheeq for buildings without a valid occupancy certificate.

Municipalities will also conduct field inspections to identify structures requiring certification. These visits will address safety concerns, asset appearance, and issues affecting security and residents. Authorities will notify owners of non-compliant buildings, monitor compliance and issue penalties for violations.

Maintaining safety

The framework aims to protect residents' well-being and comfort by ensuring buildings are structurally sound and suitable for occupation, while enhancing property quality and value.

The municipality urges owners and management companies to begin the application process and meet all compliance standards before the deadline.

“Two years ago, we launched the Building Occupancy Certificate framework, which was a vital step towards making our assets safer and protecting the people who use them. Through this grace period, we are now urging all relevant parties to co-ordinate with licensed engineering firms in the emirate as soon as possible to begin their applications,” said Abdulla Alblooshi, director general of UPPC.

“This initiative reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to fostering a well-regulated and sustainable built environment. Its success, however, relies on active collaboration between government entities, municipalities, owners, engineers and contractors. By working together, we can better preserve our urban landscape and ensure the emirate remains a world leader in high-quality real estate administration,” said Mr Alblooshi.