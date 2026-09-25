Who is Abdellah Ouazane? The 17-year-old Ajax sensation called up by Morocco and wanted by Real Madrid

There was just a hint of Wayne Rooney's famous goal against Arsenal when Ajax's latest teen sensation opened his account for the club last month.

A little older than Rooney at 17, but also with a reputation that preceded him from the academy ranks, Ajax's young attacking midfielder collected the ball in the left channel, jinked away from two defenders and sent an unstoppable shot into the top corner of Heerenveen's net from 25 yards. Not all maiden goals are created equal, and not all first impressions are quite so strong.

Abdellah Ouazane – if you care to remember the name – is the latest in a long line of Dutch-Moroccan talents to graduate from Ajax's celebrated talent factory.

The Amsterdam giants are never afraid to fast-track gifted young players, but not many 17-year-olds are trusted to start games for the biggest club in the Netherlands.

It's fair to say that Ouazane has generated a lot of excitement, and the hype has already put him on the radar of wealthier clubs. Real Madrid failed with one serious attempt to sign him as an academy player in the summer of 2025 and continue to track his progress.

His bright start in the Eredivisie also caught the attention of Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi, who has called him up to the senior squad for Friday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Gabon and further games against Lesotho and Ghana.

It is widely expected that Ouazane will make his senior debut, cementing his status as a proud Moroccan international, after representing both the Netherlands and the Atlas Lions at youth level.

Ouahbi has followed Ouazane closely, watching him live in Amsterdam more than once and holding meetings with his family. That personal touch made a strong impression on the player and those around him.

“The national team coach came today to watch me. I've made my decision, of course. Everyone wants to play for their country,” Ouazane said after Ajax's Europa Conference League victory over Swiss side FC Sion last month.

“I started my career with Morocco Under-15s, and I also want to reach the senior national team. I think that step is getting closer and closer."

That dream is set to become a reality, and Ouahbi is said to have impressed the Ouazane family with his plan to integrate the youngster into the full Morocco set-up, and his tactical ideas for how he will be used. The midfielder will be 21 when Morocco hosts World Cup matches in 2030.

As a former U20 World Cup-winning coach, Ouahbi might just be the perfect manager to mentor the talented teenager and help him flourish with a national team now ranked No 6 in the world.

It's a rapid rise for a player born in 2009 in Zaandam, a picturesque city north of Amsterdam known for its traditional Dutch facades and windmills, and started his youth career in the ranks of AVV Zeeburgia, an amateur club that counts Dutch internationals Ryan Gravenberch, Kenny Tete and Timothy Fosu-Mensah among its alumni.

After joining Ajax's youth system, Ouazane's athleticism, ability with both feet and versatility all came to the fore. He has played and impressed as a conventional box-to-box midfielder, a No 10, on the wing and even as a centre-forward, although his dribbling and creativity mean he is probably best suited to a role behind the striker.

In summer 2025, he signed professional terms and began playing for Jong Ajax in the Dutch second tier, immediately producing impressive performances and scoring some eye-catching goals.

Last December, he made his competitive senior debut for Ajax in a KNVB Cup match against Excelsior, and became the sixth-youngest debutant in the club's history at 16 years and 336 days.

Around that time, he was named player of the tournament at the U17 Africa Cup of Nations as he led Morocco to the title.

His development accelerated again this summer as Ajax coach Michel gave him regular minutes as a full-time member of the first-team squad. He starred and scored in a pre-season game against English side Burnley before his spectacular first Eredivisie goal against Heerenveen in August.

“You have great talents, but he is really exceptional,” said Dutch international turned TV pundit Rafael van der Vaart, a player who also excelled in the No 10 position and made his full Ajax debut at 17.

“The way he receives the ball, turns, already knows what is around him – that is special. I have known him for a long time because he played with my son. He comes from a good family and I don't think he will get carried away.”

Ouazane's rise means Jordi Cruyff, Ajax's director of football, will have to pay serious attention to his contract situation. His deal ends in the summer of 2028 and interest from clubs in Spain and England is building.

It's a lot for a young man who is still completing vocational qualifications in sports coaching at college and rides the metro between classes, training and matches.

“I'm only 17, you know. People sometimes forget that,” he told Dutch broadcaster NOS, before describing how he used to seek autographs from Dutch-Moroccan Ajax stars Hakim Ziyech and Amin Younes. He is now the one signing souvenirs, and before the month is out, just like them, he will be able to call himself a full international.