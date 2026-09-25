Israeli player sent off for gun celebration in Nations League match

Israel's Sayed Abu Farhi was sent off for a goal celebration where he appeared to use the corner flag to mimic shooting a gun in his side's 3-1 Nations League defeat by Austria on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Colorado Rapids striker equalised before doing the celebration which earned him a second yellow card.

Abu Farhi ran towards the corner flag, pulled it out of the ground, went down on one knee, pointed it in the manner of a rifle and pretended to fire off a shot.

Football's laws say a player can be booked for a goal celebration that acts in a provocative, derisory or inflammatory way. He received a second yellow card and was sent off.

The incident came as pressure ramps up on the Irish national team to boycott their upcoming games against Israel.

Ireland's Icelandic head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson has said he and his players are uncomfortable playing against Israel and that they would be “playing against genocide.” The Israeli FA hit back, accusing him of “ignorance, hypocrisy and stupidity.”

The home and away games against the Irish are due to go ahead in neutral venues in Hungary and Serbia.

More than 74,000 Palestinians, including more than 20,000 children, are estimated to have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of their military response to the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023.