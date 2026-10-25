Al Nassr v Al Wasl Asian Champions League clash in Riyadh postponed

The Asian Champions League (ACL) clash between Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr and Dubai club Al Wasl has been postponed.
The ACL Elite match was originally scheduled to take place at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on Monday.
However, the match has been postponed to a later date.
The Asian Football Confederation stated that “the new match date and kick off time will be confirmed and communicated in due course”.
While no official reason for the postponement was provided, travel issues related to regional disturbances are believed to be a factor.
However, other Asian Champions League matches are scheduled to go ahead as planned.
Saudi Arabia club Al Qadsiah are scheduled to host Qatari side Al Sadd at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.
Also, high-flying UAE side Al Ain are set to host Iranian team Tractor FC at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on Monday.
Matches and events in Saudi Arabia have been affected amid intense fighting between the kingdom and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
A Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Asian champions Al Ahli was postponed. The Six Kings tennis tournament featuring the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev in Saudi Arabia was postponed due to attacks on Riyadh.
Elsewhere, the Riyadh Fashion Week and Future Investment Initiative conference were also postponed.
More to follow …