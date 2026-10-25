Al Nassr v Al Wasl Asian Champions League clash in Riyadh postponed

The Asian Champions League clash between Al Nassr and Al Wasl in Riyadh has been postponed.

Travel disruptions linked to regional disturbances are believed to have caused the postponement, though other ACL matches remain scheduled.

The conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels has led to multiple sporting and business events being cancelled or delayed.

Beyond football, the Six Kings tennis tournament, Riyadh Fashion Week and the Future Investment Initiative conference have all been postponed amid attacks on Riyadh.

The Asian Football Confederation said "the new match date and kick off time will be confirmed and communicated in due course".