Mohamed Salah on song for Trabzonspor in Europa Conference League

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah had a day to remember as he celebrated his 150th appearance in Uefa competitions with a goal and an assist as Trabzonspor defeated Scottish side Hearts 2-0 in the Europa Conference League.

The Scottish visitors came close when Malachi Fagan-Walcott hit the post, but the hosts went ahead with Salah converting from the penalty spot after a Tomas Bent Magnusson foul.

The Egypt international then set up Dju Franculino for a classy finish shortly before the hour. It was the club's 200th continental goal and even though Trabzonspor were reduced to 10 men in added time following Sidny Lopes Cabral's red card, they held on to victory.

Salah has been in sensational form for the Turkish side.

Earlier this month, Salah set a new Turkish Super Lig record as he became the fastest player to register 10 goal contributions.

The Egyptian provided an assist in Trabzonspor's win over Samsunspor – his third assist of the campaign.

With seven goals since his summer move from Liverpool, Salah reached double figures in goal contributions in only seven games for his new club. Salah has since increased his tally to eight goals in the Super Lig.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth pulled off a sensational 3-0 home victory over 10-man AC Milan, making it three wins from opening three games in the Europa League.

Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier converted first-half penalties to put Bournemouth in control.

Milan goalkeeper and captain Mike Maignan received a red card early on for a foul on Tyler Adams and his side never recovered from that point.

Amine Adli scored in the 84th minute to make it 3-0.

“It means a lot. We came off two victories, so that gave us a good feeling for this game,” Kluivert told TNT Sports.

“We trust ourselves. It doesn't matter who we play against. We know what we're capable of, and I think we showed that today.”