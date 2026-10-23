Cristiano Ronaldo seeks redemption as Rodgers eyes Al Qadsiah record in Al Hilal clash

Brendan Rodgers will be doubly motivated for the latest round of the Saudi Pro League when Al Qadsiah face heavyweights Al Hilal on Friday.

Al Qadsiah have emerged as the surprise league leaders this campaign after 10 games, one point ahead of Hilal who have played one match fewer due to the rescheduling of games.

For Rodgers, maintaining their lead at the top will be the main target at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Dammam, mainly because Hilal have a rearranged SPL fixture later in the season (v Al Riyadh on December 19) up their sleeve.

But Rodgers will have his sights on another prize. The former Celtic boss, who guided Qadsiah to fourth in the league last season, is now on the verge of becoming the most successful manager in the club’s history.

Al Qadsiah’s last-gasp win over Al Taawoun took Rodgers to 26 league wins, equalling the record set by former boss Michel.

Victory over Hilal will allow the Northern Irishman to occupy the top spot by himself. Qadsiah will be aiming to raise their game substantially after being held goalless for over 90 minutes by relegation-threatened Al Taawoun.

They needed Tijjani Reijnders, summer signing from Manchester City, to score the winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time and maintain their top spot.

Ronaldo eyes redemption

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo will be desperate for some positive news after a spate of setbacks on and off the pitch.

This week, Ronaldo was given a 30-day suspension and ordered to pay a fine of €255 as punishment for walking out on the national team.

Ronaldo had left Portugal's base in Copenhagen ⁠ahead of their Uefa Nations League match against Denmark earlier this month over disagreements over his role in the team.

Thereafter, Ronaldo stumbled badly on the pitch as Al Nassr scraped past Neom at Al Awwal Park.

The Portuguese superstar looked set to score his 982nd career goal but failed to convert a penalty just before half-time. His bad week continued as Ronaldo wasted another great chance, firing over the crossbar from close range after being set up by Sadio Mane.

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Nassr still managed to complete a 1-0 win but will need to up their game against Al Faisaly on Friday.

Manager Ange Postecoglou tried his best to defend Ronaldo.

“This is the nature of football, and it is good that we create this number of chances, and we will work on making up for the mistakes,” he said.

“We work as a family, so a win will be good for everyone and a loss will fall upon the whole team, so we must support one another and move forward.”

Ronaldo was in the news once again when former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag questioned his ​fitness ​and preparation during a second ⁠stint at the club.

Under Dutchman Ten Hag, Ronaldo struggled in the 2022/23 season, scoring once in 10 league appearances before leaving the club in ⁠November 2022.

Despite the negativity, Ronaldo will have his sights firmly set on his next big target; the 41-year-old is 19 short of the 1,000 career goals landmark.