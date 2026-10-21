Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty but Joao Felix strikes to give Al Nassr narrow win

Cristiano Ronaldo had a difficult night as Al Nassr scraped a 1-0 victory over Neom at Awwal Park in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday.

The Portugal striker looked set to claim his 982nd career goal but surprisingly failed to convert a penalty just before half-time.

The 41-year-old fired his effort wide of the mark after his international teammate Joao Felix had been fouled inside the box. It was the fourth time he had missed in 31 penalties taken for Al Nassr.

His poor night continued after the break as he wasted another great chance, firing over the crossbar from close range after being set up by Sadio Mane.

Another missed chance - this time a header – wrapped up miserable night for the veteran as he chases the 1,000 career goals milestone.

Luckily for Ronaldo, his wastefulness did not cost Al Nassr vital points in the title race as Felix scored the game's only goal. He found the target with a long-range shot in the 61st minute after being teed up by Angelo.

The win keeps Al Nassr third, two points behind Al Hilal and three adrift of leaders Al Qadsiah.

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Manager Ange Postecoglou defended Ronaldo after his tricky night in front of goal.

“This is the nature of football, and it is good that we create this number of chances, and we will work on making up for the mistakes,” he said.

“We work as a family, so a win will be good for everyone and a loss will fall upon the whole team, so we must support one another and move forward.”

Reijnders to the rescue

Tijjani Reijnders is fast becoming clutch for Al Qadsiah following his summer move from Manchester City.

The Dutch international showed his worth again with a 96th-minute winner after a tough battle with Al Taawoun on Tuesday night.

The win took Brendan Rodgers' side back to the summit on 25 points. Al Qadsiah host Al Hilal next in a top-of-the-table clash on Friday.

Elsewhere, two goals each from George Ilenikhena and Youssef En-Nesyri fired Al Ittihad to a 4-1 win over Al Ettifaq.