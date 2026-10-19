Saudi Arabia postpones FII conference in Riyadh after Houthi attacks

Saudi Arabia has postponed its flagship Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference after a surge in Houthi attacks on the kingdom. The annual gathering was scheduled to take place from October 26 to 29 in Riyadh.

“The FII Institute announces that the 10th edition of the Future Investment Initiative, FII10 'The Power of Legacy', originally scheduled for October 26–29, 2026, in Riyadh, will now take place in 2027,” the FII organisers on Monday said in an email to The National, adding that the new dates would be announced “very soon”.

“This decision has been taken to ensure that our milestone 10th edition delivers the full scale, quality, and impact that our partners, members, speakers and delegates expect.”

The decision to postpone the event follows a series of missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group, including strikes on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport. The attacks have disrupted air travel and raised security concerns among international executives and investors.

The 10th edition of FII was expected to bring together senior government officials, global financiers and corporate leaders, including BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink and JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon, to discuss investment opportunities and economic growth.

Launched in 2017, FII has become a vital platform for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to promote Vision 2030, the kingdom’s economic diversification programme aimed at reducing reliance on oil and attracting foreign capital.

The postponement adds to a growing list of international events affected by the conflict. Saudi Arabia and the EU have postponed a planned summit, while several sporting and cultural events have also been delayed or cancelled amid security concerns, according to a Reuters report.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia also announced the cancellation of two more events – Intersec Saudi Arabia and Saudi Retail Forum, according to organisers of both events.

Intersec Saudi Arabia 2026, which was due to take place from November 16-18 will now be held in October 2027, organiser Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia said on Monday. The Saudi Retail Forum, which was originally scheduled to take place on November 19, has officially been postponed to March 2027.

“The decision follows close monitoring of recent developments in Saudi Arabia and was taken in co-ordination with the venue, the local government partners, and the event’s local and international stakeholders,” Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia said.

It added that the postponement prioritises the safety and security of exhibitors, visitors, partners, suppliers and staff, while “aiming to preserve the international scale and high-calibre attendance”.