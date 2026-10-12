Timeline: Houthis escalate attacks on Saudi airports

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have intensified their attacks on Saudi Arabia’s airports in the past week, hitting sites in Riyadh, Abha, Jazan and Najran, with a projectile also damaging Dammam's airport.

The strikes have disrupted air travel and caused civilian casualties, with Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport bearing the brunt of the aggression. The escalation included a missile attack on Saturday that killed 13 people and injured hundreds, Saudi authorities said. A further attack on Riyadh airport on Sunday killed one more person.

October 6: Saudi authorities reported attacks on King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jazan and Najran International Airport, in the south. Three people were injured. Saudi air defences also intercepted a ballistic missile fired at Khamis Mushait.

October 7: Strikes on King Khalid International Airport and Abha International Airport killed three foreign citizens and injured 36, Saudi authorities said. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attacks.

October 8: At least one attack hit King Khalid International Airport. Three Saudi citizens were killed, including an airline pilot, and several people were injured. An aircraft belonging to state carrier Saudia was damaged and smoke was seen rising from the airport.

October 10: A Houthi missile struck King Khalid International Airport, initially killing 12 people and injuring 309, Saudi authorities said. The dead included Saudis and citizens of Bangladesh, the US, Egypt, Jordan, Palestine, Syria and Sudan. The toll rose to 13 on Sunday after an injured Indian citizen died. Airport operations were suspended and flights were cancelled or diverted.

October 11: A projectile struck Terminals 3 and 4 at Riyadh airport, killing a Pakistani citizen and injuring 11. The Saudi-led coalition also said a projectile fell near King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and that the damage was being assessed. The Houthis claimed responsibility.

Riyadh's airport has been struck four times in five days, and at least 20 people have been killed. The Houthis have said Saudi airspace is a military zone. The coalition has vowed to “respond decisively” and says it is continuing strikes on Houthi launch sites.