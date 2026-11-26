Bruno Fernandes set aside questions about his Manchester United future by producing his best display of the season against his former club Sporting on Wednesday, scoring twice in a chaotic 2-2 Uefa Champions League draw.

Fernandes' goals looked set to earn Mauricio Pochettino a first ​win a week after taking charge, but United were undone by two shambolic mistakes from goalkeeper Senne Lammens in a ‌contest that also featured three penalties, two disallowed United goals and a late red card for Youri Tielemans.

Lammens first rescued United by saving a poor Luis Suarez ​penalty attempt. Still, barely a minute later he conceded a second spot kick by fouling Maxi Araujo, allowing Suarez to put Sporting ahead.

Amad Diallo had a goal ‌disallowed for ⁠a foul in the build-up. Then Fernandes scored twice in three minutes after the break to put United in front, his first from the penalty spot and his second a long-range shot that wrong-footed goalkeeper Kaique after hitting a divot on the pitch.

Lammens allowed Suarez to level when he inexplicably spilled a high ball in the 80th minute and the Colombian forward pounced to make it 2-2. United's frustration was compounded ​when a late Sporting own goal ​was ruled out following a ⁠VAR review.

What they said:

United boss Mauricio Pochettino: "So proud of my players, it ​was a really tough game, and I like the team, the personality, the character. We were again punished a lot ​in different actions that were key. I think we showed the way that we want to play, it's ⁠only one week working together. I feel so proud. I told them after the game."

United captain Bruno Fernandes: "Start winning games, and then we can start speaking about [my] contract. That's not important now; it's irrelevant. I'm more worried about getting results, trying to bring the club back in a position to be ​proud of."

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Man United ratings:

Senne Lammens - 3/10: Nervy start, but then he saved Suarez’s 29th-minute staggered penalty brilliantly. He then gave a penalty away 75 seconds later, coming out and fouling Araujo. Suarez made no mistake the second time around as United went a goal behind for a seventh consecutive game. The Belgian goalkeeper then made a dreadful error, fumbling a cross to gift Sporting an 80th-minute equaliser.

Lisandro Martinez - 5/10: Started at left-back against a team that had won their past five games. Conceded a soft penalty, claiming he had not touched the Sporting player. Later won a penalty himself.

Leny Yoro - 8/10: Hit a stunning long ball to Zirkzee on 20 minutes. Cut a key ball out as Sporting pushed for a second goal. Strong in the air defensively. Calm and composed amid all the chaos. United’s best player.

Harry Maguire - 7/10: Helped United manage the lead well, keeping their shape. And then his goalkeeper made another mistake.

Noussair Mazraoui - 5/10: Played a smart sixth-minute ball forward to Zirkzee. Went down holding his shoulder soon after. Came back on and was poorly positioned when Sporting won a second penalty.

Kobbie Mainoo - 6/10: Won the ball back in early challenges and combined well with Tielemans, but then gave the ball away as United took control in the first half and had 60 per cent possession.

Youri Tielemans - 5/10: Lost possession in the eighth minute, but grew into the game until Sporting went ahead. Booked after playing a ball towards Amad for a challenge – an astonishing decision. Received a red card in stoppage time.

Amad Diallo - 7/10: Deployed on the right of United's attack with licence to move centrally. Put the ball in the net, but his effort was disallowed. Teased a shot towards Sporting’s goal in the 43rd minute, but it went wide. Assisted Fernandes’ second goal.

Bruno Fernandes - 7/10: Excellent flick to Mbeumo on 21 minutes. He tried risky passes, which didn’t always come off, but equalised after flicking a ball to Martinez, who won the penalty. The former Sporting player staggered his run-up and scored early in the second half. Added a second – thanks to a horrific bounce from a divot on the pitch – three minutes later.

Bryan Mbeumo - 6/10: Started on the left and busy in the first half. Moved up front later, but United are lacking sufficient goal threat.

Joshua Zirkzee - 6/10: A rare start given Cunha’s suspension and acted as a focal point. After taking a beautiful first touch, he half-volleyed over on 15 minutes. At times he pressed alone and Sporting played through United. Worked hard and received a hug from his manager when he came off in the 65th minute.

Substitutes

Patrick Dorgu (on for Zirkzee, 65') - 6/10: Lively on the left, whipping a ball around two defenders. Jumped towards Sporting’s goalkeeper, who threw the ball into his net. United thought it was a goal, but it was disallowed.

Diogo Dalot (on for Mazraoui, 65') - 6/10: Booed when he came on since he used to play for Porto. Saw a shot blocked, played a smart ball towards Mbeumo. Also combined well with Fernandes.

Shea Lacey (on for Amad, 77') - N/A.

Mason Mount (on for Mbeumo, 90+1') - N/A.

Andrey Santos (on for Fernandes, 90+1') - N/A.